New Pokémon TCG Pocket Set Info Leak - Ultra Beasts, Release Date and more
The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set already looks to have a release date, which should also include a number of new card types like the Ultra Beasts.
Considering we are less than a full week out from the launch of Celestial Guardians, Pokémon TCG Pocket appears to be on pace to keep up its rapid release schedule for the foreseeable future. And, while we don’t have confirmed details just yet, a recent datamine has shown off what the upcoming set could include.
When Will The Next Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Release? May 2025
The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set, which is currently listed as A3a in the game’s backend files, is currently slated to release on May 29. This lines up exactly with The Pokémon Company’s current release schedule for new content, which typically includes one new set of cards and multiple cosmetic bundles at the end of every month.
If this information is to be believed, A3a will be a supplementary set for Celestial Guardians, meaning it will feature additional Pokémon and Trainers from the Alola region. It will also include some cards that complement strategies introduced in the A3 release, while still laying the ground for whatever sets come next.
Since TCG Pocket released in October, we have seen a new set release every month. The gap between January’s Space-Time Smackdown and April’s Celestial Guardians is the longest players have gone between main set releases, with two smaller sets being released between the two.
Currently, thanks to the latest datamine, we can guess A3a will be a set similar to Triumphant Light, in that it will feature a smaller selecting of cards focused on one main theme—Ultra Beasts. There is a unique line of card check data in the discovered code, showing that Ultra Beasts might classify as their one card type as well among the existing Pokémon.
This set will likely be a single pack, falling somewhere between Triumphant Light’s 96 card and Shining Revelry’s 112 card totals. Anything more than that would start to fall into main set territory, which tend to only release every three months.
Now there is another interesting piece of data we know from recent datamines, which show A2b releasing on July 30. That shows there is no current set scheduled for June and it is unlikely TPC would skip over an A3 numbering to release A4’s main set that early.
This could mean June will not see a major release in TCG Pocket, making it the first since the game’s release, or some additional kind of content drop is being planned that won’t directly involve a new set being released. We can’t know for sure until we hear more details from TPC or get additional datamines to clarify the gap.
How Could Ultra Beasts Work in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Based on the card check information found in the most recent datamine, it appears that Ultra Beasts could become their own distinct card classification much like Pokémon ex in TCG Pocket.
If this follows how Ultra Beasts work in the main Pokémon TCG, they will have a specific label and include unique attacks and abilities centered around something like Prize Cards. This could involve Beast Boost abilities or other, new mechanics designed specifically for TCG Pocket.
If there are specific Ultra Beast strategies based around their abilities and moves, some Trainer or Supporter cards tied to their card type will likely also be included. This could be anything from a card to search them out of your deck to boosting their damage.
Currently, there are 11 Ultra Beasts if you count Poipole and Naganadel and ignore the direct relations to Cosmog, Cosmoem, Solgaleo, and Lunala. Necrozma, and its variants Dusk Mane Necrozma, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Ultra Necrozma could be featured as the headliner for A3a or A3b in the future since it is occasionally considered an Ultra Beast depending on the media it is featured in.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Ultra Beast Esports Impact
Regardless of how Ultra Beasts are included, if they are the main feature of set A3a, Pokémon TCG Pocket will never look the same.
The Pokémon Company has done an incredible job of curating releases for TCG Pocket, timing sets to release each month and ensuring that an existing meta won’t necessarily be overshadowed by the introduction of new cards. With smaller sets releasing between the main sets, it allows players to find and build out existing strategies for multiple months before things really begin shifting away from older cards.
For example, Darkrai ex is still a dominant deck in TCG Pocket, with others like Giratina ex, Meowscarada, and even Charizard ex sticking as Shining Revelry’s meta slowly begins to lapse into Celestial Guardians. Soon we will see the likes of Solgaleo ex, Incineroar ex, and the Wishiwashi ex/Trainer heavy deck will creep up the usage list.