Pokémon World Championships Qualification Update Revealed — CP, BFL, Top Cut, Schedule
The 2025 Pokémon competitive season has introduced some updates for players looking to qualify for the World Championship. The 2025 Pokémon Championship Series will run from July 2024 to May 2025, with adjustments to the Champion Points and qualification system.
Pokémon World Championships Qualification Update
As predicted by the competitive community, the qualification system for Worlds is changing next season.
In addition, individuals who lace at the top of major events will get automatic invitations to Worlds as well. The winners of Regionals and Special Champions will get the invitation as well as the top four finishers of International Championships.
The qualification system for the Pokémon World Championships is changing for the 2025 season. In 2025, a set number of players from each rating zone, age division, and game will earn an invitation to the World Championships based on their Championship Points leaderboard standings. This update applies to Pokémon TCG, Pokémon video game, and Pokémon GO players. Most recently, invitations were based on a fixed CP threshold that players needed to accumulate to receive an invitation.
Pokémon TCG Championship Invitations: Masters
- US and Canada: 125
- Europe: 125
- Latin America: 100
- Oceania: 20
- Middle East & South Africa: 10
Pokémon VGC and GO Championship Invitations: Masters
US and Canada: 75
Europe: 75
Latin America: 50
Oceania: 50
Pokémon TCG Championship Points: BFL
- League Challenge: 4
- League Cup: 4
- VGC Global Challenge: 3
- Regional: 6
- Special: 6
- International: 6
Swiss Tournament Format and Top Cut
In Special Championships, Regional Championships, International Championships, and the World Championships, the Pokémon TCG and VGC tournaments will be played in a more conventional Swiss round count plus an additional round, rather than the modified version of the Swiss format used in recent seasons.
Regional Championships and Special Championships Schedule
The entire 2025 season schedule has not been revealed just yet, although there are some rumors on where events will take place. But here's what has been confirmed so far.
- Sept. 13–15, 2024 - Batimore Convention Center
- Sept. 28-29, 2024 - Westfalenhallen, Germany
- Sept. 28-29, 2024 - Convention and Exhibition Center Expoville, Brazil
- Oct. 5-6, 2024 - Centro de Convenciones de la Camara de Comercio de Lima, Peru
- Oct. 11-13, 2024 - Kentucky International Convention Center
- Oct. 19-20, 2024 - Lille Grand Palais, France
- Nov. 2-3, 2024 - Amberexpo, Poland
- Nov. 9-10, 2024 - Centro Vasco - Salon Basaldua, Argentina
- Nov. 22-24, 2024 - SAFE Convention Center, Sacramento
- Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2024 - Messe Stuttgart, Germany
- Dec. 7-8, 2024 - Radisson Bogota Metrotel, Columbia
- Dec. 13-15, 2024 - Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada
International Championships Date & Location
- Latin American International Championships: Nov. 15, 17 2024 - Expo Center Norte, Sao Paulo
- Europe International Championships: Feb. 21-23, 2025 - ExCeL Center London, UK
- North America International Championships: June 13-15, 2025 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans