Esports illustrated

Pokémon World Championships Qualification Update Revealed — CP, BFL, Top Cut, Schedule

The road to the Pokémon TCG and VGC World Championships is going to change next season.

Olivia Richman

The 2025 Pokémon competitive season has introduced some updates for players looking to qualify for the World Championship. The 2025 Pokémon Championship Series will run from July 2024 to May 2025, with adjustments to the Champion Points and qualification system.

Pokémon World Championships Qualification Update

As predicted by the competitive community, the qualification system for Worlds is changing next season. In 2025, a set number of players from each rating zone, age division, and game will earn an invitation based on their Championship Points leaderboard standings instead of a fixed CP threshold.

In addition, individuals who lace at the top of major events will get automatic invitations to Worlds as well. The winners of Regionals and Special Champions will get the invitation as well as the top four finishers of International Championships.

The qualification system for the Pokémon World Championships is changing for the 2025 season. In 2025, a set number of players from each rating zone, age division, and game will earn an invitation to the World Championships based on their Championship Points leaderboard standings. This update applies to Pokémon TCG, Pokémon video game, and Pokémon GO players. Most recently, invitations were based on a fixed CP threshold that players needed to accumulate to receive an invitation.

Pokemon regional

Pokémon TCG Championship Invitations: Masters

  • US and Canada: 125
  • Europe: 125
  • Latin America: 100
  • Oceania: 20
  • Middle East & South Africa: 10

Pokémon VGC and GO Championship Invitations: Masters

US and Canada: 75
Europe: 75
Latin America: 50
Oceania: 50

Pokémon TCG Championship Points: BFL

  • League Challenge: 4
  • League Cup: 4
  • VGC Global Challenge: 3
  • Regional: 6
  • Special: 6
  • International: 6

Swiss Tournament Format and Top Cut

In Special Championships, Regional Championships, International Championships, and the World Championships, the Pokémon TCG and VGC tournaments will be played in a more conventional Swiss round count plus an additional round, rather than the modified version of the Swiss format used in recent seasons.

Regional Championships and Special Championships Schedule

Regional Championship Europe

The entire 2025 season schedule has not been revealed just yet, although there are some rumors on where events will take place. But here's what has been confirmed so far.

  • Sept. 13–15, 2024 - Batimore Convention Center
  • Sept. 28-29, 2024 - Westfalenhallen, Germany
  • Sept. 28-29, 2024 - Convention and Exhibition Center Expoville, Brazil
  • Oct. 5-6, 2024 - Centro de Convenciones de la Camara de Comercio de Lima, Peru
  • Oct. 11-13, 2024 - Kentucky International Convention Center
  • Oct. 19-20, 2024 - Lille Grand Palais, France
  • Nov. 2-3, 2024 - Amberexpo, Poland
  • Nov. 9-10, 2024 - Centro Vasco - Salon Basaldua, Argentina
  • Nov. 22-24, 2024 - SAFE Convention Center, Sacramento
  • Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2024 - Messe Stuttgart, Germany
  • Dec. 7-8, 2024 - Radisson Bogota Metrotel, Columbia
  • Dec. 13-15, 2024 - Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Canada

International Championships Date & Location

  • Latin American International Championships: Nov. 15, 17 2024 - Expo Center Norte, Sao Paulo
  • Europe International Championships: Feb. 21-23, 2025 - ExCeL Center London, UK
  • North America International Championships: June 13-15, 2025 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans
Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Pokémon