Pokémon World Championships Watch Guide — Schedule, Where to Watch
Pokémon players from all over the world are heading to Hawaii for the Pokémon World Championships this weekend. Here's how to watch all the top players in every game at Worlds!
Pokémon Worlds is where all the top competitors prove they have what it takes to catch 'em all and take home the trophy in the trading card game, video game, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon GO. These players qualified for Worlds by consistently placing at the top of local, regional, and international events.
Even if you can't make it to Honolulu, Hawaii, you can check out the matches, follow tournaments, and take part in fan activities all from home. Here's how.
Pokémon Worlds Schedule
Worlds is taking place from August 16 to the 18th. Every game will start streaming around 9 AM Hawaii time on August 16 and have finals on the 18th. Here is the streaming schedule so you don't miss any matches:
TCG:
- August 16: 9:45 AM - 8:45 PM
- August 17: 9 AM - 7:30 PM
- August 18: Finals begin at 10:15 AM
VGC:
- August 16: 9:45 AM - 8:15 PM
- August 17: 9 AM - 7 PM
- August 18: Finals begin at 2:15 PM
GO
- August 16: 9:45 - 7 PM
- August 17: 9 AM - 7 PM
- August 18: Finals start at 9 AM
UNITE
- August 16: 9:45 AM - 8 PM
- August 17: 9 AM - 8:30 PM
Where to Watch the Pokémon World Championships
Every Pokémon game has its own dedicated stream. Check out the Twitch streams for Drops and expert commentary:
Pokémon Worlds Activities
Even if you're at home, there are things you can do to feel more involved while watching Worlds!
- Fantasy Teams - Create teams based on who you think will dominate in the VGC and TCG. Learn more about getting involved here
- Stream Awards - Keep an eye on redemption codes and Twitch Drops! This could get you some awesome in-game collector items
- Award Ceremony - The closing ceremony will be at 5:30 PM on Sunday! It will be on the main Twitch and YouTube channels