Pokémon Worlds Coming to California in 2025 and 2026
The location and date of the Pokémon World Championships 2025 has been revealed.
During the closing ceremony of Worlds, trainers awaited news about Pokémon games and competitive updates. While there wasn't any big news about the video games — a huge letdown for Pokémon fans — we did get a big announcement for next year's Worlds competition.
Pokémon World Championships 2025 Date and Location
The date and location for 2025 and 2026 were both revealed:
- Worlds 2025: August 15-17 in Anaheim, California
- Worlds 2026: August 28-30 in San Francisco, California
This is big news for West Coast players, who haven't been seeing a lot of Regionals or other big tournaments compared to the rest of the United States the past few years. It's often said that California and nearby states are considered too expensive for a lot of TOs but it looks like the Golden State will be home to the two biggest events of 2025 and 2026.
Non-Californians have stated that the location is "lame," however. It's safe to say that Anaheim isn't as exciting to North American players as Hawaii, London, or Japan. But it will probably be a bit cheaper to plan and there's also Disneyland.
For many, attending Worlds is now possible.