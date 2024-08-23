How to Pre-Order Pokémon TCG Expansion Surging Spark
The Surging Sparks TCG expansion is officially on the Pokémon site.
Surging Sparks is the latest expansion to be revealed and the TCG community is loving the art. This Dragon-focused expansion will see the addition of Stellar Tera cards, bringing a new mechanic to the card game. But fans are most excited for the stunning art, inspired by the Paradise Dragona set coming out in Japan in September.
Collectors are largely eyeing the new Surging Sparks Elite Trainer Box that's popped up on the website.
When Is Surging Sparks Coming Out?
Surging Sparks will be released on November 8, 2024.
This new set will include Tera Pokémon ex cards and eight ACE SPEC cards. There will be 23 Illustration Rare cards, 11 Special Illustration Rare cards (including Pokémon and supporters), and six Hyper Rare cards.
What Is In the Surging Sparks Elite Trainer Box?
The Elite Trainer box is now on the official site.
The description of the Elite Trainer box says the expansion featured "the supercharged Pikachu" that can light up entire areas thanks to its Tera Pokémon ex upgrade. Other featured Pokémon include Alolan Exeggutor ex, Archaludon ex, and Latias ex.
The Surging Sparks Pokémon Elite Trainer box includes:
- 11 Surging Sparks booster packs
- 1 Full Art foil promo card featuring Magneton with a Pokémon Center logo
- 65 card sleeves
- 45 Energy cards
- 6 damage counter dice
- 1 flip coin
- 2 condition markers
- A box to hold everything
- Guide and code cards
It can be pre-ordered now for about $60 and it will ship in November, 2024.