Regulation H Sends Pokémon VGC Back to Basics
Pokémon VGC fans were stunned by the ruleset revealed for the upcoming Regulation H. Rather than opening the door to more legendaries and powerful monsters, Regulation H takes down to an extremely restricted format that bans the use of any legendary or paradox Pokémon.
Many fans expected the previous ruleset to simply be built upon by adding a second available restricted Pokemon to each player's lineup. Instead, the meta is wide open.
What is the Regulation H Ruleset?
- Regulation H will go into effect from September 1, 2024 through January 5, 2025.
- All Paradox, Treasures of Ruin, and Legendary Pokemon are ineligible
- VGC will return to the Regulation G ruleset from January 6 to April 2025.
The full list of banned Pokemon in Regulation H includes:
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Mew
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-oh
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Tornadus
- Thundurus
- Landorus
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Meloetta
- Diancie
- Greninja (Battle Bond)
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Necrozma
- Magearna
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
- Enamorus
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Walking Wake
- Iron Leaves
- Okidogi
- Munkidori
- Fezandipiti
- Ogerpon
- Gouging Fire
- Raging Bolt
- Iron Boulder
- Iron Crown
- Terapagos
- Pecharunt
This massive change eliminates some of the recent biggest offenders in VGC such as Urshifu and Miraidon, but also eliminates Pokémon that have been long-time staples of the Scarlet and Violet meta like Flutter Mane.
Sadly, Inceneroar will continue to dominate in this new format, but many of the established strategies will have to be completely thrown out with so many of the game's biggest threats forced onto the bench.
We will get a chance to see Regulation H in full effect at the Latin America International Championships.