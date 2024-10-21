Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Get Haunting Event, Gengar Raid for Halloween
Halloween is on the way, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is welcoming the spooky season with two special events themed around Ghost-types and special goodies that players can jump in on.
In the newest Pokémon games, The Pokémon Company has set up multiple event types that go live with updated content throughout the year. For Halloween, this includes a special Gengar Tera Raid and Ghost-type Mass Outbreak across the game’s map.
From Oct. 28 to 31, Gengar will appear in five-star Tera Raids throughout Paldea at an increased rate. It will feature a locked Ghost Tera Type and boosted, special rewards for players who clear the challenge—including plenty of Rare Candy for those Trick or Treating in-game this year.
To pair with that special Tera Raid, a selection of Ghost-type Pokémon will have Mass Outbreaks popping up from Oct. 29 to 31. This means an image of a specific Pokémon, or a question mark if you haven’t encountered the species, will appear on your map, indicating where the Outbreak is happening, allowing you to encounter dozens of that species.
For this event, Gastly, Misdreavus, Shuppet, and Bramblin will see those boosted Mass Outbreaks appearing only in Paldea—not Kitakami or Blueberry Academy.
Related Article: Everything We Know About the Pokémon Gen X Game
If you catch a Pokémon in one of those highlighted areas, it will have an increased chance to have a Crafty Mark when you check its summary. This is also a great chance to Shiny hunt these specific Pokémon using the Let's Go or Picnic method since they will be consistently spawning in these Mass Outbreaks for a limited time before fading away.
Once the Gengar Tera Raid event ends, we should hear more news about what seven-star Tera Raid challenge will be coming in early November following the Mighty Infernape raids that ended on Oct. 13.