Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation I Shakes Up Meta with Double Restricted
- Pokémon VGC Regulation I begins on May 1
- The new Regulation will run until August 31
- We're heading back to a double Restricted meta
The Pokémon VGC meta is about to get its first major shakeup for 2025, with Regulation I set bringing looser limitations when it comes to using Legendary or other restricted Pokémon.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s recent meta has been a bit stale, with many of the same top Pokémon and teams increasing or decreasing slightly in popularity depending on the event. That will shift entirely when Regulation I goes live, as teams will now have access to multiple Pokémon that are listed as restricted under the game’s competitive guidelines.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC - Regulation I Start and End Date
The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC ruleset will switch to Regulation I on May 1, the same date Regulation G will be retired. Regulation I will run through August 31, making it the final introduction of a new regulation for the current competitive season.
Currently, Regulation G is running until April 30, limiting players to using one Pokémon listed under the “Restricted” tag, which mostly features Legendary Pokémon. It was reinstated on Jan. 5 after Regulation H ended, meaning Regulation I is next in line to take over.
Regulation I will be the ninth overall new ruleset for Scarlet and Violet, and it will be used in all official online and VGC-related events while it is running unless otherwise stated by The Pokémon Company.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation I Ruleset
As with every ruleset, Regulation I will allow players to use any Pokémon obtainable natively in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or via Pokémon HOME transfer. The only obtainable Pokémon not allowed for use in this competitive format is Pecharunt, meaning every other Pokémon introduced in Gen IX is now eligible for use.
Here is a full list of the Regulation I ruleset, though most of the biggest rules remain unchanged from previous regulations.
- Pokémon Restrictions: Any Pokémon usable in Scarlet and Violet via the National Pokédex.
- Pokémon Limits: A listed team of four to six Pokémon from of any level that will automatically be set to level 50. Teams can now use no more than two Restricted Pokémon.
- Time Provided: 10 Minutes of “Your Time,” 90 seconds of “Team Preview,” and 60 seconds of “Turn Time.”
If you compete in a Single Battle event, the same rules will apply, though you only need to bring a team ranging from three to six Pokémon.
All Banned and Restricted Pokémon in VGC Regulation I
Restricted Pokémon in VGC Regulation I
- Mewtwo
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Dialga and Dialga (Origin)
- Palkia and Palkia (Origin)
- Giratina (Altered) and Giratina (Origin)
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- White Kyurem
- Black Kyurem
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Necrozma
- Dusk Mane Necrozma
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Calyrex
- Calyrex Ice Rider
- Calyrex Shadow Rider
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Terapagos
Banned Pokémon in VGC Regulation I
- Mew
- Deoxys (All Forms)
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
- Keldeo
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Magearna
- Zarude
- Pecharunt
How Will Regulation I Change the Pokémon VGC Meta? Esports Impact
Allowing two Restricted Pokémon onto any VGC team will instantly shift every part of how teambuilding and other tournament prep is handled, seeing as teams can now run multiple cores built around Legendary Pokémon instead of slightly inferior species.
Looking back on the previous dual-restricted formats, finding specific Legendary Pokémon that complement each other will be as important as implementing other strong meta threats. Kyogre, for example, has always found solid footing in these formats because it is an optimal rain setter and compliments Pokémon that get offensive and defensive boosts from the weather.
With how prominent teams built around Trick Room and speed control are right now, seeing Calyrex Ice Rider paired with Miraidon. Either way, get ready to see both Calyrex “fusions” dominate the meta, with Koraidon potentially set to rise depending on how players can pair the powerhouse with other Restricted options.
This will also change usage rates for existing top Pokémon like Urshifu, Incineroar, and Rillaboom, as the importance of support roles on teams becomes even more important.
Being able to use two Restricted Pokémon will make some offensive threats dip dramatically in usage since players can replace some options with a Legendary Pokémon that previously wasn’t an option for their preferred composition. That means you could see Incineroar skyrocket in non-restricted usage again, thanks to its versatile support options alongside Pokémon such as Amoongus, Tornadus, and others like Indeedee.
On the other hand, Urshifu Rapid Strike could just find itself even more ingrained with the meta since it compliments so many strategies that only gain more options with restrictions loosening.
Regulation I is also key because it will be the final new ruleset of the season since it will run through the end of August and be used across the final major events of the year. That includes the North America International Championships in June and the Pokémon World Championships in August.
Expect major changes in the meta throughout May, June, and July heading into the World Championships, as every event should see more experimentation when it comes to blending the use of two Restricted Pokémon into existing strategies.