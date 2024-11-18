No One Used This Starter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company loves publishing random stats about its games, and now we sort of have confirmation that one Starter Pokémon was the least picked option in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
If a new stat-based promotion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to be believed, Quaxly was the least picked Generation 9 Starter.
According to the “By The Numbers” post on official Pokémon social media pages, TPC is sharing key stats about how players have spent their time in Generation 9. This includes fun facts like how nearly 433 million sandwiches have been made and that the original Charizard 7-star Tera Raid event was likely the game’s most challenged raid battle.
Along with those stats, a section about which Pokémon were most commonly found on a player’s team was featured. And, while the graphic does not show percentages and only notes that the list is only “some of the Pokémon most commonly added to a team,” there is one key exclusion that is glaring when considering the other options.
Pokémon staples like Gyarados, Garchomp, and Lucario made the cut, along with Fletchinder for Pokémon not introduced in Gen 9—to no one’s surprise considering their lasting popularity. It also isn’t surprising to see Pawmi, Charcadet, and some of the Starters for SV round out the list, but it is the latter that does raise a few questions for the near record-breaking game.
No first stage Starter is featured on this list, and Quaxly’s evolutionary line is missing entirely. Fuecoco’s evolutions Crocalor and Skeledirge, along with Sprigatito’s line of Floragato and Meowscarada are included, while Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval are all absent.
Outside of Charizard and Greninja, it is rare to see Pokémon play favorites with the Starters, even in posts like this. So the fact that the Water-type Starters are completely excluded could mean this is another situation where players really like two Starters but don’t vibe with the third option as much, similar to how Chikorita and Chespin are treated in their respective generations—at least online.
Related Article: Is Pokémon TCG Pocket Playable On PC?
We won’t know for sure how far a gap exists between the Starters since these stats are mostly just lists of selections from top results barring where actual numbers are used. Just one puzzle added to the pile, and it isn’t even the biggest one involving Starter Pokémon this year.