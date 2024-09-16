Serperior Strategies: Pokémon 7-Star Tera Raid Guide

If you want to easy solo Serperior you can try this strat!

Just Skill Swap, Acid Spray and Sludge Wave!

Thanks me later 😊



Slowking-Galar (M) @ Shell Bell

Ability: Regenerator

Tera Type: Poison

EVs: 6 HP / 252 SpA / 252 SpD

Modest Nature

IVs: 0 Atk

-Skill Swap

-Slack Off

-Acid… pic.twitter.com/4Rt7iFTGdG