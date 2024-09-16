Serperior Strategies: Pokémon 7-Star Tera Raid Guide
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Tera Raids allow players to work together to defeat bosses and discover Pokémon with new and unusual Tera Types. 7-star Tera Raids are the most prestigious, and they commonly include Starter Pokémon evolutions like Sceptile, Incineroar and Emboar. The next 7-star Tera Raid will feature Mighty Serperior. Let's explore all the details about the upcoming event including when it will occur, how to unlock it, how to capture Mighty Serperior, the best counter strategies and more!
7-Star Serperior Tera Raid Key Dates & Info:
- Mighty Serperior's Tera Raid will run from September 20, 2024 to September 22, 2024. It will return a week later and run again from September 27, 2024 to September 29, 2024.
- The second event run on September 27, 2024 adds Blissey and increased rewards.
- Mighty Serperior's Tera Raid's release time is unknown, but previous Pokémon Tera Raids usually begin at midnight in a player's local time zone or at 0:00 UTC.
- Mighty Serperior's raid is available globally.
- Mighty Serperior is a Grass-type Pokémon with Grass Tera Type. It will be weak to Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying and Bug-type Pokémon.
- Counters for Mighty Serperior include Galarian Slowking and Hisuian Goodra. An extremely strong counter-move is Sap Sipper.
How to Unlock High-Level Tera Raids
Pokémon players can unlock high-level Tera raids by finishing Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's main story and defeating gyms in the Victory Road quest. Then, players must complete the Academy Ace Tournament and win fifteen 5-star Tera Raid battles alone or with friends to progress.
After completing fifteen 5-star Tera Raid battle wins, Mr. Jacq will call the player and begin a conversation cutscene unlocking 6-star Tera Raid battles. Next, players need to participate in ten 4-star and 5-star Tera Raids. This will unlock 7-star Tera Raids, appearing at black Tera Crystal locations.
Capturing 7-Star Serperior
Players begin Mighty Serperior's Tera Raid by finding the raid location on their map. The raid should appear as a dark Grass-type icon. After traveling to the raid den, players can begin their battle.
Pokémon trainers can enter a Tera Raid battle alone or with three other trainers. These trainers can be NPCs or a group of real-life friends. 7-Star Tera Raids are some of the most difficult Pokemon battles in the Scarlet & Violet game. It's possible to solo them, but a collaborative battle effort is much easier.
Rewards for 7-Star Serperior
Pokémon trainers will receive rare rewards after defeating 7-Star Mighty Serperior. First, Mighty Serperior will join the player's Pokémon collection. Once captured, Mighty Serperior will be identified with the Mightiest Mark and receive the "Unrivaled" distinction. Of course, players will also gain the greatest treasure: the enduring loyalty of their adorable new Pokémon friend.
Players can also possibly win rare and high-value items to sell or use in training. These items include:
- Herba Mystica
- Ability Patches
- Capsules
- Tera Shards
- Bottle Caps
- Golden Bottle Caps
- Various other items
The second run of Mighty Serperior's Tera Raid event from September 27 to September 29 2024 includes increased Tera Shard rewards and Normal-type Pokémon Blissey.
7-Star Serperior's Set-Up
7-Star Serperior is a Grass-type Pokémon with a Grass Tera Type. Common Serperior moves include Leaf Storm, Gastro Acid, Giga Drain and Leaf Blade. These moves are all Grass-type except for Gastro Acid, which is Poison-type.
During the 7-Star Tera Raid, the battle will enter a terastallizing stage. The stage activates a Tera Shield on Mighty Serperior which greatly reduces all damage and prevents status effects. The Tera Shield can only break from repeated damage and terastallized Pokémon moves are much more effective than regular attacks.
The Best Counter Strategies for 7-Star Serperior
Twitter users are already cooking up some devious Serperior counter strategies. This strategy, created by Pokémon content creator @Light_88_, is a safe bet to swiftly solo 7-star Serperior (try saying that ten times fast!).
The Galarian Slowking Strat:
- Use a Slowking-Galar (M) with Shell Bell.
- Ability: Regenerator.
- Tera Type: Poison.
- EVs: 6 HP / 252 Special Attack / 252 Special Defense
- Make sure the Galarian Slowking has a Modest nature.
- IVs: 0 Attack
- Make sure the Galarian Slowking has these moves: Skill Swap, Slack Off, Acid Spray and Sludge Wave.
- Spam Skill Swap, Acid Spray and Sludge Wave as needed!
Another option is Hisuian Goodra. Many Pokémon players plan to outfit their Hisuian Goodra with Sap Sipper, and others are plotting to use Tera Ice Hisuian Goodra with Ice Spinner and other Ice-type moves.
When Mighty Serperior's Tera Raid was announced, Pokémon fans immediately recalled an obvious counter move: Sap Sipper. Sap Sipper is an ability that increases a Pokémon's Attack stats every time they take a Grass-type attack. The ability also negates any damage from Grass-type attacks; thus it will be quite effective against Grass-type Serperior.
Additional Pokémon counter ideas include Skill Swap Delphox with Overheat, Unaware Skeledirge and the tried-and-true Tera Raid champ Azumarill.