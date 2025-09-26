Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon Distribution is a Pokémon TCG Fueled Mess
Miraidon and Koraidon can finally be obtained as Shinies in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but various issues around the world have bogged down the distribution of these special Legendary Pokémon.
A new global distribution for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet started today, which gives players access to Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon in the game for the first time. This giveaway is tied to various physical stores in select regions and has already seen multiple problems pop up due to the timing and limited nature of the codes available.
How to Get Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Starting on Sept. 26, a limited-time distribution of codes to obtain Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet kicked off in select regions. The Pokémon Company partnered with select stores in those regions to offer codes to players until Oct. 16.
Here is a full list of where players can get a Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon code in the regions they are available in, at the time of the distribution starting:
- United States: Gamestop
- Canada: EB Games
- Australia: EB Games
- Japan: Pokémon Centers and various other locations
- Mexico: Liverpool Stores
- France: Micromania
- Spain: GAME
- South Korea: “Nintendo approved stores”
- Chile: We Play
According to Serebii, which compiled the list of stores, players in Japan, South Korea, France and Spain will need to bring their Nintendo Switch console and show prood that they own Pokémon Scarlet or Violet before they can obtain a code card.
This is the first time Shiny Koraidon or Miraidon have been available at all in Scarlet and Violet, with both having been Shiny-locked in the games. It also isn’t odd to see Legendary or Mythical distributions tied to stores like Gamestop or EB Games, but the timing around it has led to some issues early on.
Less than a day after this Shiny Legendary distribution began, eBay and other marketplaces have been flooded with code cards because Gamestop locations have already run out. As noted by Pokémon dataminer Anubis, every Gamestop within roughly an hour of their home all ran out of codes in under an hour, largely because of people showing up for the Pokémon TCG.
This almost acts like a highlight for scalping in the Pokémon community, as people who showed up to grab Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution product at launch are now trying to sell the free event codes for Scarlet and Violet since no one can get them.
“I will never understand why Gamestop in the US gets a set amount of code cards for events causing stock issues and reselling. In the UK and parts of Europe, for events like these, the cash registers just print them out from their servers so they don't run out. It's much better,” Serebii webmaster Joe Merrick said. “Like I have heard so many stories from people today of how the resellers who lined up for TCG product just grabbed the codes as well. This should not be the way. We don't need the resellers bleeding into the rest of the franchise. We need them out, not deeper in.”
YouTuber Austin John Plays also brought up a good point around the new Scarlet and Violet online competition, Terastal Crescendo, that runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 12. This event, which runs within the distribution timeframe requires players to use one of Koraidon or Miraidon in a limited format, but has nothing to do with the Shiny giveaway codes.
An easy fix for this issue would be having The Pokémon Company retroactively add a digital distribution for Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon. This would combat the limited physical codes being scalped and also give players in regions where the distribution isn’t happening right now access to these Pokémon.
Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon - Pokémon Game and Esports Impact
These code distributions typically have no bearing on the competitive element of Pokémon, since the Pokémon involved are usually available in the games already. And, in the case of Mythical Pokémon, they often aren’t allowed in VGC formats.
As always, a Pokémon being Shiny or not has no bearing on how strong a Pokémon is. Both Koraidon and Miraidon are heavily featured in the Scarlet and Violet meta, though that might not hold once VGC transitions to Pokémon Champions, depending on what Pokémon are allowed in that game’s first competitive regulation.
Only offering Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon as a limited event distribution, in that it is locked to select regions and a limited number of codes at physical locations, doesn’t help any type of Pokémon fan, however. This just keeps fans who want to add new Shiny Legendary Pokémon to their collection from actually accessing them, while opening the door for artificial scarcity caused by scalpers and region-locking.