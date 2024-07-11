Pokémon TCG Shrouded Fable Expansion Release Date
A new Pokémon TCG expansion is on the way, brining new cards, new mechanics, new Pokémon, and possibly a meta shakeup. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming Shrouded Fable expansion.
Pokémon TCG Shrouded Fable Release Date
Shrouded Fable launches on August 2, 2024. This is right before the Pokémon World Championship in Hawaii later that month.
Will Shrouded Fable Be Legal For Worlds?
Worlds will be on August 16, 2024. This means that Shrouded Fable will be legal in time for Worlds and is expected to impact the championship meta.
This expansion is considered a "mini-set," with only about 95 cards being released. Check the full list here. Here are some of the cards predicted to be used in the Words meta:
- Colress's Tenacity - Search your deck for a Stadium card and an energy card, reveal them, and put them into your hand. Being able to search for a Special Energy card is pretty great for certain decks.
- Colress's Experiment - Look at the top five cards of your deck and put three of them into your hand. Put the other two in the Lost Zone. This is great for Lost Zone Box and other decks that need cards in the Lost Zone.
- Kyurem - This 'mon has an ability that lets you use its Trifost attack for a single colorless energy if your opponent has a card with "Colress" in their discard. Since opponents will probably be using one of the previous support cards, you will get the chance to do this in many matchups. People will probably play one of these in their deck since Trifost does 110 damage to three of your opponent's benched guys. Pretty sneaky.
- Regidrago VSTAR - This interesting carrd lets you use the attack of any Dragon in your discard pile. Pretty interesting as well as its ability.
- Dusclops and Dusknoir - These both have the same ability, with Dusclops putting 5 damage counters on one of your opponent's Pokémon and the evolution's version lets you put 13 damage counters. You'll probably find this in Charizard decks since they have great synergy with his attack.
Where to Get Shrouded Fable
You can get Shrouded Fable everywhere come August 16. Check your local card, game, and hobby shops to see if they have booster packs in stock. Larger retailers like Target and Walmart should also have Shrouded Fable booster packs in-store and online. use TCGPlayer and other online card retailers to buy singles if you just want the meta cards from above.