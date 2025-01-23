When Does Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Go Live?
The next expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket is on its way, and you won’t have long to wait before more than 100 new cards are taking up space in your digital binder.
Space-Time Smackdown is the name of Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next set, bringing in new cards with a focus on Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. Not only will there be two packs launching with this expansion, but a new type of card that has not been in TCG Pocket before will also be included—so here is everything you need to know about the next set.
When Do Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Packs Release?
The Space-Time Smackdown expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket will release on Jan. 30 globally, meaning it might release on Jan. 29 in some timezones.
This will be a full release, meaning all initial content for the Space-Time Smackdown set will launch at once. There will likely be more content themed around Gen IV Pokémon release in the coming weeks to coincide with the launch.
In addition to the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, trading will also go live around the same time as this update. The Pokémon Company has noted it will be available in the game with some limitations a day before the new set on Jan. 29.
What Cards are in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown Expansion?
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown expansion mostly spotlights Pokémon from the Gen IV games, with featured cards like Dialga ex and Palkia ex. We have also seen a Full Art Cynthia and Special Art Rare Lucario.
Based on early information, the Space-Time Smackdown will feature over 140 new cards in the set. This will include new Pokémon ex, Secret Rares, Immersive Art cards, and more split across two different packs and card pools—compared to Genetic Apex’s three packs and Mythcial Island’s single pack.
Space-Time Smackdown will also introduce Pokémon Tools to the game for the first time. These are items that can be attached directly to Pokémon just like Energy and have unique effects such as giving passive bonuses or extra moves to Pokémon equipped with them.