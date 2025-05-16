Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals Exclusive Preview - Card List, TCG Live Meta Impact
Destined Rivals looks to be one of the Pokémon TCG’s most interesting sets in a long time, marking another twist on the recent return of Trainer’s Pokémon, where iconic characters from the games and anime join forces with specific Pokémon across a variety of rarities.
Ahead of the set’s release, Esports Illustrated was able to open a selection of Pokémon TCG - Destined Rivals products to help preview the new cards, mechanics, and other goodies players will be able to pull from their packs. Just beware of the power of Team Rocket, as over 80 cards in the set feature the evil organization in some fashion.
When Does Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals Release? - Product Details and Card List
Destined Rivals is likely to be one of the most highly sought-after Pokémon TCG sets in recent memory, perhaps rivalling that of the controversial Prismatic Evolutions release from earlier this year when it drops on May 30 physically and in Pokémon TCG Live.
Having more Trainer’s Pokémon is a large part of this, as the special rarities for those cards will be collector chases for sure, but the set overall has a lot of appeal to casual and competitive players. Demand is already through the roof, and you will want to go into the set’s release fully prepared to avoid any major scams or resale issues.
In total, the set will feature over 240 cards (182 at normal rarities and an unknown total of Secret Rares at the time of this article being written). This includes 83 Team Rocket cards, 23 new Illustration Rares, 11 Special Illustration Rares, 17 new Pokémon ex cards, with 10 being Trainer’s Pokémon ex, and six Hyper Rare gold cards.
With that said, here is a list of all of the Destined Rivlas products releasing on May 30, with retail prices listed to show what each item is worth according to the Pokémon company prior to scalpers driving things up on the secondary market.
Product
Items
Retail Price
Destined Rivals Booster Display Box
36 packs
$161.64
Destined Rivals Elite Trainer Box
Nine Packs
$59.99
Destined Rivals Booster Bundle
Six Packs
$26.94
Destined Rivals Booster Pack
One Pack (10 cards)
$4.49
Destined Rivals Blister Pack
Three Packs
$13.99
Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals - Early Pulls and Card Previews
As an avid Pokémon fan that mostly collects Pokémon TCG cards that feature iconic characters from the games and anime, seeing Trainer’s Pokémon make a return instantly drove Destined Rivals to the top of my list for 2025 Pokémon TCG sets.
The chase card for the set will obviously end up being either the SIR Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex or Cynthia’s Garchomp ex for most players, but I was just happy to crack some packs early and see what other treasures lay hidden within the latest release.
My luck was a bit odd with these pulls, as I didn’t get any of the Illustration Rares I was chasing, specifically Ethan’s Typhlosion, Cynthia’s Roserade, or Kangaskhan—though I did pull the adorable Elektrike. At the high-end, I managed to pull Gold Team Rocket’s Mewtwo and a copy of Arven's Mabosstiff in Full Art and Special Illustration Rare.
Since Team Rocket’s Pokémon are scattered throughout the set in all rarities, and you can pull some incredible Illustration Rares, I would happily recommend this set to anyone looking to grab some packs, especially if you are a fan of Pokémon Gold and Silver. Ethan’s cards alone will probably draw some interest, but all of the Rocket Admins appearing along with their boss and grunts in so many cool designs are worth it.
Pokémon TCG Destined Rivals - Best Cards to Pull and Meta Impact
For players looking at the meta potential for cards from Destined Rivals, the cards you might want to pull vary greatly from the normal chases, specifically because Team Rocket’s Mewtwo doesn’t look like it is going to pull its weight early until some more specific decks pop up to get around its limiting Ability.
The Team Rocket cards as a whole provide enough synergy to play different builds centered, but only when you are looking to play Team Rocket-centric strategies. All of the Team Rocket Supporters and Items work best, or only work at all, when you are actively playing other Team Rocket cards. This makes for fun, cheap engines you can play around with, though the actual competitive viability will vary greatly depending on how far players can take cards like Team Rocket’s Mewtwo ex down the line.
The exception to that comes from cards like Team Rocket’s Venture Bomb and Watchtower, which have solid generic effects that don’t lock anything behind their loyalty to Giovanni. The Watchtower specifically is going to be a great splash in lockdown decks that target Colorless strategies, because it completely nullifies any Colorless Pokémon’s Abilities.
Ethan’s Sudowoodo is a great card to highlight here for its unique space among the Gold and Silver protagonists’ team, as its gimmick is wild enough to make it a meta threat. Attempt Mimicry only takes two Colorless Energy to fuel, but if you land a heads in a coin flip, you can copy your opponent’s Active Pokémon’s attacks to use instantly, thus giving it the potential to outright demolish stronger Pokémon if you manage to get lucky. Reliable? No. Very cool and funny? Yup.
Shaymin is, unsurprisingly, the top card on most people’s list for Destined Rivals, as its Ability, Flower Curtain, lets you prevent all damage to your Bench Pokémon as long as they don’t have a Rule Box. This means all of your non-ex or special Pokémon will be passively immune to damage while Shaymin is in play, making it an easy Basic Pokémon for any deck to include since you will never need to attach Energy to use its full potential.
- Yanmega ex: Quick Energy resource management thanks to its Ability that allows it to deal damage itself when moved into the Active spot before moving attached Energy to the Bench Pokémon you want to focus on building up. (It is also the card I am most excited to play with myself.)
- Ethan’s Pokémon: Ethan’s Typhlosion is probably the most explosive Pokémon on this list because you can easily use Ethan’s Adventure to set it up for massive damage with Buddy Blast, which does 40 damage plus 60 for every Ethan’s Adventure in your discard pile. Odd card synergy, but it can burn through teams for just a single Energy without much downside. There is also a deck built around Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex and Magcargo running around that is good too, just not as damaging.
- Cynthia’s Pokémon: Cynthia’s Garchomp ex is strong on its own purely because it can work as a draw engine or deal 260 damage for just two Energy, but it works best in tandem with some of Cynthia’s other Pokémon like Roserade, which gives all of your other Cynthia’s Pokémon a 30 damage passive boost.
- Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex: This is another “use the Trainer’s engine but it fits other decks” card that could surprise some people, as it lets you quickly attack Dark Energy to your Pokémon. The decklist making waves prior to the English release uses Frosslass and Munkidori to capitalize on Grimmsnarl’s strengths and cripple your opponent’s bench with damage counter Abilities.
- Steven’s Metagross ex: I love Metagross, and the Ability Steven’s has to really accelerate Psychic or Steel Energy has a lot of potential. The issue is it doesn’t fit naturally into any competent strategy in those types because Gardevoir ex remains strong without adding another Stage 2 crutch and Archaludon ex is just better.
- Crustle: Another wall option in a Stage 1 body, Crustle can't be damaged by attacks from Pokémon ex. This slots right in with previous cards with this same layout like Aegislash, which can be an annoying full build or a stall stash in other decks since you don't really need to rely on it for damage, even if the Retreat cost is high.
Esports Impact
By reviewing the physical cards early, we can get a sense of how they could affect the esports meta for Pokemon TCG Live. The digital client is a 1:1 representation of the physical card game, so any insight we can glean from the paper product will directly translate into meta changes, decklists, and power creep in the esports scene.
Shaymin's Flower Curtain is sure to find a home in a variety of decks due to its sheer protective power. Ethan's Sudowoodo is extremely versatile. It's a low-commitment card that can copy moves from much more powerful Pokemon, meaning it can fill a role in decks that are looking for a final piece to hold on against big threats. Marnie's Grimmsnarl ex gives a new tool to some decks, particularly the Munkidori and Frosslass shell, but ultimately the question remains if anything in the new set will have the power to dethrone Gardevoir ex, which has been at the top of the game for a number of sets now.