Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Card Guide Release Dates and Details
It is time for Mega Evolution to make its grand return to the Pokémon franchise, starting with the new Pokémon TCG expansion, Mega Evolution.
The Mega Evolution set is bringing Megas back to the Pokémon TCG, but it is also changing up the mechanic to fit the modern card game, compared to the previous iterations of Mega Pokémon first introduced back in the XY era. This expansion is already proving to be extremely popular and will change a lot for the Pokémon TCG, so here is a guide covering everything you need to know about the Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution set.
Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution - Release Date and New Pack Details
Releasing first on Sept. 26, Mega Evolution will be the first set in a new Pokémon TCG series as the game moves on from the Scarlet and Violet era. The release has been delayed for parts of Europe, the Middle East and Africa following some delivery issues, and will be released on Oct. 10 in those regions.
Every new product released post-Mega Evolution will be included in the “Mega Evolution Series,” which will include its own unique card markers and new rarities for certain cards.
According to The Pokémon Company, various Items, Tools, and Stadium cards will have full art prints now, including meta staples like Rare Candy and Night Stretcher. Mirror Holofoils also make a return for the first time since the 2007 Diamond and Pearl TCG series.
In total, Mega Evolution will feature more than 180 new cards, including “nearly a dozen” new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, such as Mega Venusaur and Mega Gardevoir, and 15 Trainer cards. More than 50 Pokémon and Trainer cards in the set will have special illustrations.
How Do Mega Pokémon Work in the Pokémon TCG?
The Mega Evolution set is introducing a very different approach to Mega Pokémon compared to the XY era’s version of the mechanic. The main difference is that the new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards won’t need to evolve from their fully completed evolutionary line.
Mega Pokémon in this new series will work just like normal Pokémon ex cards, meaning they are a Stage 2 Pokémon. For example, this means you will be able to play Mega Venusaur ex directly onto an Ivysaur, instead of needing to first play a normal Venusaur, speeding up the entire sequence.
Another major change is that players won’t automatically have to end their turn after Mega Evolving a Pokémon. This will also help speed up the game and make the mechanic much more universally usable, as you can potentially Mega Evolve multiple Pokémon in a single turn and still attack.
One mechanic that remains the same across both versions of the Pokémon TCG’s Mega Evolution mechanic is that, when knocked out, a Mega Evolved Pokémon ex will give your opponent three prize cards instead of two. Regular Pokémon ex only lose two prize cards when knocked out, making using Mega Pokémon much more dangerous, as losing one could immediately swing the game.
Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Esports Meta Impact
As expected of a mechanic like Mega Evolution, bringing it back into the Pokémon TCG will completely shift the meta. The impact of this new set will be felt right away, though it shouldn’t entirely take over until more options are available.
Mega Pokémon are stronger than normal Pokémon ex, though they come with the drawback of giving away more prize cards upon defeat and potentially taking longer to bring online. In many cases, using decks with stronger synergy and easier to access combos will still be more viable than a deck build solely around Mega Evolution Pokémon ex. It is also important to note that regular Pokémon ex will still be released in future sets.
With that said, Mega Gardevoir ex is going to become a monster in a meta where Gardevoir ex was already one of the strongest decks. Mega Venusaur ex and Mega Manectric ex also look very strong early on and can play into existing strategies that use Grass and Electric Energy, making them great build-around for this early Mega meta.
I’m personally most excited to play Mega Lucario ex, as I played Mega Lucario back in the XY era and this new build using Hariyama that has seen some success in Japan is really solid. I just wish I didn’t have to play into Gardevoir…
When comparing the new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards to their XY era counterparts, the modern variants feature more HP, multiple attacks or abilities and appear to just be stronger in nearly every way.
Using Mega Venusaur as an example, the Mega Evolution version has 380 HP, an ability that lets it transfer Grass Energy between Pokémon and an attack that deals 240 damage while also healing 30 damage from itself. Looking back to Mega Venusaur from XY Evolutions, it only had 230 HP and a single attack that costs the same amount of Energy as the new card, but only dealt 120 damage and applied both Paralysis and Poison. That is some serious power creep for the modern era.
And speaking of meta, don't forget that Mega Evolutions is live in Pokémon TCG Live starting on Sept. 26. You can claim a free Mega Lucario ex deck from the battle pass just by logging in, and Mega Gardevoir ex also has a deck featured at Tier 50.