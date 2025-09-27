Full Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution List: Which Cards will Change the Meta?
Mega Evolutions are officially back in the Pokémon TCG with the release of the Mega Evolution expansion on Sept. 26. This starts a new era of the TCG, bridging the Scarlet and Violet era of the card game with the Mega Evolution mechanic and future Pokémon projects.
Mega Evolution is the first in a new series of Pokémon TCG products, bringing an end to Scarlet and Violet’s era by bringing Mega Pokémon back into the game with several key changes compared to older sets. With this being the first new Mega Pokémon cards introduced since Sun and Moon - Cosmic Eclipse in November 2019, there is a lot riding on the latest set as a starting point for the Pokémon TCG moving forward.
Every Mega Pokémon Card in Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution
Mega Evolution is the starting set for a new Pokémon TCG series, and as a new series, it is up to the first set to show off what mechanics or changes will be at the center of future products. In this case, the shiny new toy that Pokémon TCG players will be obsessing over is the return of Mega Pokémon ex cards.
First introduced in the first Pokémon TCG XY series set in 2014, Mega Evolution Pokémon cards are now back in a new form.
Unlike the older Mega Pokémon ex cards, the Mega Evolution iterations act as the final evolution stage for their respective lines. This means Mega Lucario ex is a Stage 1 Pokémon that evolves directly from Riolu, while Mega Gardevoir ex is a Stage 2 Pokémon that evolves from Kirlia, compared to the past, where you would need to reach Mega Gardevoir ex from a Stage 2 normal Gardevoir.
You also won’t lose a turn when Mega Evolving your Pokémon now, giving you instant access to a slate of more powerful Mega Pokémon ex cards that can have abilities or multiple attacks with game-changing effects.
These Mega Pokémon will be introduced in waves across various expansions within Mega Evolution, and here are all of the Mega Pokémon ex you will see in the initial set.
Pokémon Card
Rarities
Mega Venusaur ex
Double Rare
Mega Camerupt ex
Double Rare
Mega Abomasnow ex
Double Rare
Mega Manectric ex
Double Rare
Mega Gardevoir ex
Double Rare
Mega Lucario ex
Double Rare
Mega Absol ex
Double Rare
Mega Mawile ex
Double Rare
Mega Latias ex
Double Rare
Mega Kangaskhan ex
Double Rare
We already have another six Mega Pokémon ex cards lined up for the next set, Phantasmal Flames, including Mega Charizard X ex and Mega Gengar ex.
Best Cards in Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution
With the importance of Mega Evolution being reintroduced with this set, all of the hype is funneled into a select few cards like the SIRs for Mega Lucario and Mega Gardevoir. Those will be the focus of collectors at multiple levels, but there is a lot more to Mega Evolution than just a few cards.
Pulling away from the value of the cards, Mega Lucario ex and the wider Mega Evolution set offer a lot of help for Fighting-type strategies through the introduction of cards like Lunatone, Fight Gong, and Premium Power Pro. All of these cards facilitate finding or strengthening Fighting-type Pokémon in some way, which will make Mega Lucario and other Fighting decks stronger overall. And that is with a weakness to Psychic-types in mind for the current meta, which features Gardevoir ex as a top threat.
Speaking of Gardevoir, Mega Gardevoir ex acts as its own Psychic Energy engine with a powerful attack that deals more damage for each Psychic Energy attached to all of your Pokémon. That said, Gardevoir ex is still just as powerful in the current meta, leading to a mix of decks that are playing one or the other, or in some cases, both in some form.
Psychic-type decks also get a general boost this time around from Mystery Garden and the upcoming Wonder Patch, which will release in Phantasmal Flames alongside Mega Diancie ex, another strong option for decks like Gardevoir ex.
Out of the other available Mega Pokémon, Mega Venusaur ex, Mega Manectric ex and Mega Kangaskhan ex have the next highest shot at seeing serious meta play in this first post-Mega Evolution meta.
Now let’s talk direct counters for meta cards, this time in the form of a simple Basic Psyduck card. Its ability, Damp, cancels out any Pokémon ability that requires a Pokémon to knock itself out, such as prominent meta threats like Dusknoir in Dragapult ex decks. Psyduck will now be an instant fringe usage card to potentially counter one of the most powerful decks from the previous format, and other similar abilities moving forward.
Forest of Vitality is potentially going to change the game for Grass-type decks, as it lets players evolve their Grass Pokémon on the same turn that they play them, outside of the first turn. This is similar to, but not as powerful as Forest of Giant Plants from XY - Ancient Origins, and should play very well with decks like Mega Venusaur ex, which has a lot of potential for growth moving forward.
If you want a mix of chase card and strong staple, Lillie’s Determination fits both. It isn’t anything flashy, as it is a Supporter that lets you draw six cards, with a high-end ability to draw eight if you have all of your Prize Cards still. It will see the most play out of any card in this set overall, and also has an incredible SIR to pair with that playability.
It is also very important to note that Mega Evolution includes reprints of several powerful staple cards that will now be able to avoid the next round or two of competitive set rotations. This includes Boss’s Orders, Night Stretcher, Buddy-Buddy Poffin and Rare Candy, among others like Ultra Ball.