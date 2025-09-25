These New Mega Cards in Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Phantasmal Flames Look GORGEOUS
Mega Evolution is back in the Pokémon TCG, and the second set in this new series, Mega Evolution - Phantasmal Flames, is mixing the new with the old with a focus on specific typings.
Phantasmal Flames will bring more Mega Evolution Pokémon ex cards to the TCG, paired with the first wave of regular Pokémon ex for this new post-Scarlet and Violet series of expansions. This set will also be a chaser for collectors, as both Mega Charizard X and Mega Gengar are getting their first modern printings here.
Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames - Release Date and Card Details
Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution - Phantasmal Flames is set to officially release worldwide on Nov. 14, with the set being added to Pokémon TCG Live on Nov. 13. Pre-release events at official tournament stores will be held starting on Nov. 1.
Previously, the release date was only confirmed for the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand due to a delay on the original Mega Evolution set in Europe and other regions, though that has now been fixed and Phantasmal Flames will release as scheduled globally.
Phantasmal Flames will include more than 120 new cards, pulled from the Japanese Inferno X expansion and starter decks for both Mega Gengar ex and Mega Diancie ex. This will include More Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and the first regular Pokémon ex released as part of this Mega Evolution series. Here are the pack details The Pokémon Company confirmed when the set was announced:
- Six new Mega Evolution Pokémon ex
- Four new Pokémon ex
- 13 Illustration Rares
- 17 Ultra Rares (for Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Trainer and Energy cards)
- Five Special Illustration Rares (for Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and Supporter cards)
In this instance, the new Megas will be Charizard X, Lopunny, Sharpedo, Gengar, Diancie and Heracross. The four normal Pokémon ex will be Empoleon, Rotom, Mismagius and Oricorio.
Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames Early Chase Cards and Details
TPC notes that Phantasmal Flames is putting a focus on Fire and Darkness-type Pokémon cards with featured Pokémon like Mega Charizard X and Mega Gengar.
Based on where Phantasmal Flames is pulling from in Japanese product, the main chase card will be the Special Illustration Rare of Mega Charizard X ex. A Mega Hyper Rare for Mega Charizard X ex is included in the set too.
There will also be the Mega Charizard X ex promo from the Mega Charizard X ex Ultra-Premium Collection that will be a highly soughtafter item too, though that is only included in that specific product.
The other featured SIR cards in Phantasmal Flames should be Mega Sharpedo ex, Mega Lopunny ex and Rotom ex on the Pokémon side, with Mega Sharpedo ex having the most striking art of the non-Charizard Megas. The other SIR should feature Dawn, which makes it a chase for players collecting SIR Supporters.
Unless a new card is added, there won’t be a Special Illustration Rare for Mega Gengar ex, though the card is likely to be something many players want to pull even without that big ticket item.
Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames Esports Meta Impact
The overall feeling around Phantasmal Flames is that it will be low-powered compared to the main Mega Evolution set and only include a few key additions that will make an impact right away.
Part of the set’s theme of Darkness Pokémon looks to be paying off, with the Stage 1 Toxtricity acting as a nice Darkness Energy engine that could pair well with strategies like Mega Gengar ex and other Dark decks that should see more play come November thanks to added support.
Mega Charizard X ex will likely see some success when it is introduced into the meta, along with Oricorio ex as a Fire Energy engine. It doesn’t have a damage cap on its main attack, Inferno X, which can deal enough damage to knock out most other Megas by discarding four Fire Energy.
Speaking of Fire support, Firebreather might be one of the most specific, yet useful, Supporters in recent memory. It lets a player search their deck and add up to seven basic Fire Energy to their hand at once. That is going to help thin out the deck and ensure you have plenty of Energy to use.
The most annoying new card in Phantasmal Flames is Mismagius ex, purely because it is a draw engine that makes any of your opponent’s Active Pokémon swapping in Confused. Get ready for coin flips and weird decks built to cause maximum frustration.
Unfortunately for Heracross enjoyers, like myself, Mega Heracross ex is weak to Fire and doesn’t hold up to some of the powerhouses that will be featured in the meta format it releases into. Having just 280 HP and facing down Mega Charizard X ex alone is a tall order when half of Heracross’ moveset is built around taking damage and dealing it back.