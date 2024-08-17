Pokémon TCG Player Caught On Film Cheating at Worlds
The Pokémon World Championships is the most prestigious event of the year, with top qualifying TCG players from all over the world competing in a tournament with $50,000 on the line. Apparently, the pressure has caused some participants to break the rules.
A TGC player at Worlds has been disqualified after being caught cheating. The shocking cheating moment was actually caught on camera and shared online by an X user. On the viral footage, the player can be seen looking through their discard pile (normal) and then smoothly taking a card out and holding it on their lap (not normal).
The player, Carlos Eduardo Ruiz, has been disqualified but it's not certain it's due to this incident or others.
The TCG community were quick to condemn the player but also the game rules themselves. Said one player: "Need to make it a rule that you can't shuffle your cards while the opponent is making their plays. It's been going on for too long."
The fact that the player was able to do something so sinister while their opponent was distracted with their own plays definitely bothered a lot of trainers. It basically meant they were able to get away with a blatant game-changing cheat while the opponent was distracted with their own plays. It upset a lot of trainers to think of traveling all the way to Worlds after qualifying by grinding all season just to have their record ruined by a cheater who didn't get caught like Ruiz.
Others pointed out that his playmat was one for professors, who act as judges during competitions. A lot of other professors hoped that he wasn't actually a professor due to his concerning behavior and lack of integrity. Maybe he just purchased the playmat.
Either way, a lot of TCG players demanded a lifetime ban.
Unfortunately this isn't a new thing in competitive TCG tournaments. Some players have even been caught cheating while on stream.