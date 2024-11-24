Don’t Miss This Pokémon TCG Pocket Black Friday Sale
If you ever plan on purchasing premium currency in Pokémon TCG: Pocket, the game’s Black Friday special might just be the best time to do it.
From Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, according to the shop listings, players can access a selection of “Reduced Price” Poké Gold. This means you can get several bundles at varying price points that offer a decent value on Poké Gold if you were looking to get some extra packs or accessories.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: All Black Friday Deals
While it isn’t a traditional event or even called a “Black Friday” deal, players around the world will have access to a handful of Poké Gold bundles at a reduced price.
Poké Gold is one of several currencies in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and the only premium currency in the game you purchase with real money based on your local currency. You can use it to purchase items in the shop or recover Pack Stamina to open more packs—though there are limits to how much you can use in a day on packs.
Bundle Items
Cost
30 Poké Gold (paid)
$5.99
75 Poké Gold (paid)
$14.99
250 Poké Gold (paid)
$49.99
These Black Friday-adjacent offerings will save you a few bucks compared to the full price options, but they aren’t anything extravagant that will set you back if you miss them. The best value is that $14.99 bundle, which gives you almost as much Poké Gold as the normal $20 bundle.