Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians - Release Date and Early Card List
- Celestial Guardians - A new major set with over 200 cards is releasing soon!
- Get ready to revist Alola in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
- The first Illustration Art Supporter Card!
It is already time for the next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion to drop, with the next set bringing more than 200 new cards to the game with a theme around the Alola region.
The Sun and Moon-themed Celestial Guardians set is coming in hot just like one of Hau’s favorite malasadas. Pokémon TCG Pocket will see an influx of new cards, strategies, accessories, and other updates for this major expansion.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Celestial Guardians Pack Release Date
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Celestial Guardians expansion will be released on April 30, which means it should be released on April 29 for some players.
Celestial Guardians is the game’s next major set, internally labeled A3. This means it is the third full TCG Pocket expansion, and subsequent sets in the coming months will likely tie back in with supplemental cards and themes. It also continues the trend of TCG Pocket getting a new set every single month, even if not all of them are full-sized.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians Early Card List
Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians is a major set themed after Generation VII’s Alola region, meaning it will introduce dozens of cards based on species and characters from the Sun and Moon games. Overall, the set will include more than 200 new cards split into two booster packs.
We have only seen a small selection of the Celestial Guardians cards revealed ahead of the set’s release, including Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex. We did get to see that the set will introduce TCG Pocket’s first Immersive Supporter card with a new Lillie card.
- Solgaleo ex
- Lunala ex
- Alolan Raichu ex
- Lillie (including Immersive Art)
- Alolan Marowak
- Rowlet
- Popplio
- Litten
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Vulpix
- Oricorio (multiple forms)
- Rare Candy
- Rotom Dex
- Ilima
- Kiawe
- Lana
- Mallow
- Sophocles
- Acerola
Much like with Space-Time Smackdown, almost every card in Celestial Guardians will likely be at least tangentially related to Sun and Moon in some way. Many of the Trainer cards that have already been shown include text for Pokémon we have yet to see revealed, though that should come with time—or the set’s release.
And, if the next set, likely releasing in Ma,y is a supplemental drop, we could end up with a smaller expansion adding the likes of Necrozma or some Ultra Beasts to the game.
Along with the set itself, a new slate of events and promotions will also start rolling out wiith Celestial Guardians. That will start with a Drop Event and Special Missions on April 29 at 11pm PT, which will let players collect a Rayquaza ex promo card and more as part of a half-year celebration after the game’s launch.
When the set launches, new accessories themed around Rowlet will be added to the game too. Additional cosmetic items will be added throughout the next season, which should end on May 28.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians Esports Impact
Just like with any other expansion, Celestial Guardians will completely reshape the Pokémon TCG Pocket meta simply by adding new cards to the game.
It doesn’t matter if a set is large or small; new cards will always promote fresh strategies. With Celestial Guardians, that philosophy just so happens to coincide with a major expansion with dozens of Pokémon, Trainers, and other cards.
Celestial Guardians looks like it will be a Trainer-heavy set, with at least 10 new Trainer Supporter cards being added to the game. This is a mixed bag, as some of the Trainers appear to focus only on specific Pokémon, such as Kiawe with Alolan Marowak and Turtonator, while others are broadly useful, like Ilima.
This variety of Pokémon the Trainer cards support and just how they will impact potential, lower-impact cards is always a plus. Getting to see previously overlooked Pokémon shine thanks to a strategic boost from their Trainer helps balance out some of those ex-laden lineups.
The sheer number of Item and Supporter cards shown early should not be overlooked.
One of the most notable reveals for this set is the appearance of Rare Candy. This card alone will shift the balance of any meta moving forward because it allows players to bypass stages of evolution without needing to play specific Pokémon, making some Stage 2-heavy strategies much more viable or allowing for more splashable cores in existing decks that we likely haven’t seen yet.