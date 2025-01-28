Pokémon TCG Pocket Cracks Down on Real Money Trading
Trading isn’t even out in Pokémon TCG Pocket and the developers are already putting out warnings against any “illegal” behavior that some players might be tempted to partake in when the feature is added to the game.
At exactly 12am CT on Jan. 27, TCG Pocket players received a new message in their in-game mail from the game’s developers titled “Taking Action in Response to Inappropriate Conduct.” This message reads as a warning against players who have already broken the game’s terms of service by engaging in specific behavior such as data tampering or trading with real money.
According to the TCG Pocket team, they are aware of players who have already engaged in terms of service-breaking behavior and will now begin taking direct action against any account found to be violating them moving forward. This includes issuing warnings, account suspensions, and more, such as potential account termination likely based on the severity of each player’s actions.
This likely means the developers and The Pokémon Company are well aware of users selling accounts on second-hand websites like eBay, both for resetting with fresh Pack Hourglasses or to get accounts with rare cards already pulled by the original owner. And it will likely only get worse in a few days.
Trading will be added to Pokémon TCG Pocket on Jan. 29, a day before the new Space-Time Smackdown expansion. Once that goes live, players will be actively negotiating deals for cards they want or don’t have—and the temptation to sweeten the pot with real money might be too much for some players. Or it could have if the developers didn’t preemptively take action against it.
Even before this warning, which specifically targets account sellers and anyone who would have thought about paying for trades, the developers already have limitations in place for TCG Pocket’s trading feature.
When trading comes to TCG Pocket, players can only trade certain cards with a rarity of ♦1-4 and ★1 with cards of the same rarity from Genetic Apex or Mythical Island. This will eventually change, but these limitations will keep players from dumping their rare cards for commons or being paid for uneven trades.
TCG Pocket also puts time gates on most of its features that can only be overcome by paying actual money for PokéGold to exchange for more Pack or Wonder Hourglasses that can speed up the recharge time for your Pack and Wonder Stamina, respectively, and even those have some daily premium spending caps on them.
Trading will work on a similar basis, using Trade Hourglasses and something called a Trade Token to unlock the ability to exchange cards with other players. So putting limitations on which cards you can trade and cracking down on real money trading will push some players who want to collect and trade for specific cards back into the in-game ecosystem instead of looking for outside “help.”
We still need to see just how trades work in full when it is released with the new Trade Hourglass item, but for now, the TCG Pocket team seems on top of things and wants players to focus on collecting cards from their own packs. Here is the full statement from the developers against inappropriate conduct in TCG Pocket:
“Thank you for playing Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. We are aware that some players have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use. If we confirm that a player has engaged in behavior that violates the Terms of Use, we will warn them, suspend their account, or take other action. We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience.”