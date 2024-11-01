Pokémon TCG Pocket: Currency and Microtransaction Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket is changing the game for the Pokémon TCG with a unique approach to battling, collecting, and showing off your cards. But with that new format comes The Pokémon Company introducing new methods of monetization.
As an experience designed for mobile devices, Pokémon TCG Pocket utilizes some familiar mobile game methods to gate your progress behind timers and push you toward the in-game shop. There are a few different types of currency along with key items in the game that you will need to know about if you want to grind the game’s Battles and Missions.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Currency, Explained
Pokémon TCG Pocket has two main types of “currency,” that being Poké Gold and Pack Stamina.
Pack Stamina is not a true currency, but rather a timer that puts a cap on how many Pokémon card packs you can open in a single day. Without messing with it, the Pack Stamina timer will refresh every 12 hours, letting you open one pack when it does. You can speed up the timer by using Pack Hourglasses or Poké Gold.
Poké Gold is the game’s premium currency that you can purchase via the in-game shop with real money. It is used to purchase various items in the shop or to recover Pack Stamina without using a Pack Hourglass.
There are also a few item-specific currencies that you can get by playing the game that will let you avoid using Poké Gold. Here are all of those items, along with their descriptions:
- Shop Ticket: item used to exchange for accessories or items at the shop. Obtained Mission Rewards and other methods.
- Premium Ticket: Item used to exchange for accessories or promo cards at the shop, but is only available via Premium Missions.
- Special Shop Ticket: Item used to exchange for special accessories or items at the shop. Obtained by “consuming high rarity cards in My Cards.”
There are occasional deals that can get you Poké Gold for a reduced price but the normal bundles always cost the same amount. Here are the recurring prices for Poké Gold in the Shop:
Poké Gold amount
Price (USD)
25 Poké Gold
$4.99
50 Poké Gold
$9.99
100 Poké Gold
$19.99
200 Poké Gold
$39.99
500 Poké Gold
$99.99
You can only use a maximum of 720 Poké Gold per day to speed up your pack openings.
Does Pokémon TCG Pocket Cost Money? Microtransactions, Explained
You can play Pokémon TCG Pocket entirely for free, as the core gameplay loop does not require you to pay money or use microtransactions at all.
Even if you want to open more than two packs per day, you will get plenty of Pack Hourglasses from simply completing Daily Missions, such as opening packs, collecting specific cards, or battling. Microtransactions in TCG Pocket are only additive, meaning you can use them if you want to get more out of the game.
How Does The Pokémon TCG Pocket Premium Pass Work?
While it isn’t directly tied to Poké Gold, the Pokémon TCG Pocket Premium Pass does cost actual money and gives you access to exclusive Premium Missions and extras.
For $9.99, or the equivalent in your region’s currency, you can subscribe to the Premium Pass. This will give you one extra Booster Pack each day and a list of updating Premium Missions that reward you with Premium Tickets. Those Premium Tickets can be exchanged for exclusive items, such as Promo cards and accessories.
During the launch window, you can trial the Premium Pass for two weeks at no cost and cancel your subscription at any time before being charged for your first month.