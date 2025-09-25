Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex Limited Time Release Date and New Cards
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next set is a celebration of cards introduced in the game up to this point, though it will only be available for a limited time. Deluxe Pack: ex is all about reprints, while also introducing new holos and Illustration cards.
Listed as a special pack that will round out the A4 series of sets, Deluxe Pack: ex is a first for Pokémon TCG Pocket, in that it is a limited time release and features guaranteed high rarity cards in each pack.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex - Release Date and End Times
Releasing on Sept. 30, Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack: ex will only be available for a limited time. It will appear in the game as a normal pack for roughly a month, before being removed on Oct. 30.
The pack itself will go live at 2am ET on Sept. 30, and it will be removed from the shop at 1:59pm ET on Oct. 30. The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Deluxe Pack: ex booster packs will “be available again in the future,” though no specifics were shared beyond that.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack: ex contains various reprints from every booster pack released during the game’s first year on the market. This means you will see a selection of cards pulled from every set between Genetic Apex and Wisdom of Sea and Sky, including every high rarity card from those sets.
Unlike normal packs, Deluxe Pack: ex will only have four cards in every pack. However, each pack is guaranteed to have a 4 Diamond rarity card or higher when you open it. Some of those cards will also be featured in new Parallel Foil of Illustration rare printings.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex - Early Card List
With Deluxe Pack: ex, Pokémon TCG Pocket is introducing reprints to the game for the first time, outside of special events. This varies from simply putting older cards from across the game’s previous booster packs into the set outright, to providing new Illustration or Parallel Foil printings for a select few.
Every pull for Deluxe Pack: ex will include four cards, of which one card is guaranteed to be of 4 Diamond rarity or higher. It will also only be available in the game’s pack rotation for a month, with no set schedule on when it will return. Here is an early card list, including notation on which cards are getting new variants in the set:
- Pikachu ex (Parallel)
- Arceus ex (Parallel)
- Buzzwole ex (Parallel)
- Solgaleo ex (Parallel)
- Greninja (New Art)
- Gardevoir (New Art)
- Farfetch’s (New Art)
- Professor’s Research (New Art)
- Charizard ex
- Articuno ex
- Pachirisu ex
- Eevee ex
- Exeggutor ex
- Giratina ex
- Mewtwo ex
- Celebi ex
- Gyarados ex
- Gallade ex
- Darkrai ex
- Garchomp ex
- Wugtrio ex
- Lunala ex
- Tapu-Koko ex
- Flareon ex
- Lugia ex
- Ho-Oh ex
- Umbreon ex
- Sprigatito
- Lucario
- Dratini
- Red
If a card is available in a new rarity or with new art, the lower rarity version of that card from a previous set is likely also included in Deluxe Pack: ex.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Full October Event Schedule
Even with its limited-time release, Deluxe Pack: ex will still have a full month of events circulating around it. Here is a full list of October events for Pokémon TCG Pocket, and a peak at what they will include.
- Raichu ex Drop Event (Oct. 6 at 2am ET to Oct. 16 at 1:59am ET): Players can take on special solo battles to obtain A series Vol. 13 promo packs.
- Bonus Week (Oct. 12 at 2am ET to Oct. 19 at 1:59am ET): Players will have access to Bonus Week missions to obtain pack hourglasses and other rewards.
- Wonder Pick Event (Oct. 13 at 2am ET to Oct. 23 at 1:59am ET): Promo cards featuring Shaymin and Absol will be appearing in wonder pick. During this event, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain event shop tickets.
- Parallel Foil Mass Outbreak (Oct. 23 at 2am ET to Oct. 29 at 1:59am ET): Parallel Foil cards will appear in rare picks and bonus picks. Missions that allow players to obtain shop tickets will also be available during this period.
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution Card Guide Release Dates and Details
Pokémon TCG Pocket Deluxe Pack ex Esports Meta Impact
Not only is Deluxe Pack: ex going to give players guaranteed high rarity pulls and new designs, it will also be a great way to get ahold of some heavy hitters from across TCG Pocket’s meta.
Existing players can use Deluxe Pack: ex as a method to bling out their existing decks if they don’t want to go back to older packs and grind for the various high rarity pulls. But anyone who jumped into TCG Pocket post-launch can use this as an easy way to grab some of the best cards featured in previous sets, all held within one booster pack.
Since there are no new cards, only new rarities for these reprints, the meta of Pokémon TCG Pocket likely won’t shift much in October. However, this special set release could be a hint that the next set releasing for November will be the Mega Evolution pack.