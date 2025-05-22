Pokémon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis - Release Date, Early Card List, and Ultra Beasts
- Get ready for the arrival of Ultra Beasts!
- 100 new cards are coming in from Ultra Space, including Necrozma.
- There might be even more strategies unlocked with this set.
Pokémon TCG Pocket is about to launch players into Ultra Space, with confirmation that its next pack, Extradimensional Crisis, will focus on Ultra Beasts and more Alolan Pokémon.
With the release of Extradimensional Crisis, Pokémon TCG Pocket will introduce a slew of Ultra Beasts and strategies built around the strange, otherworldly Pokémon. This includes other cards like Type: Null making their debut in the game, with a new set of events and cosmetics also set to drop out of those Ultra Wormholes.
When Does Pokémon TCG Pocket - Extradimensional Crisis Release?
Extradimensional Crisis is the seventh full expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket. It will release globally in the app on May 29, adding over 100 new cards of varying rarity.
Just like smaller sets such as Shining Revelry, Extradimensional Crisis will be a supplemental release tied to the previous release, Celestial Guardians, which was released on April 30. The main goal of the set is to introduce the Ultra Beast cards, along with other Pokémon and Supporters themed around the Alola region.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Extradimensional Crisis Early Card List
While we don’t have a full total yet, Extradimensional Crisis is a supplementary set, meaning it will have between 100 and 120 cards based on previous smaller releases such as Shining Revelry or Triumphant Light. That initial number does not include Secret Rares, which will also be featured.
Based on what we have seen so far, every Ultra Beast will make an appearance in the new Pokémon TCG Pocket set, ranging from a Buzzwole ex to normal iterations of Blacephalon, all of which will work with other Ultra Beast-centric cards. Tapu Koko will also get an ex in this set, while other rare Pokémon from Gen VI will appear as regular cards, such as Zeraora.
Most notably, Necrozma is featured in Extradimensional Crisis, with an Ultra Necrozma ex hitting the game right out of the gate. It will also feature a promo variant from one of the limited-time events.
We only have a limited look at the set’s cards thanks to the initial reveal, but here is an early card list for Extradimensional Crisis:
- Buzzwole ex
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Nihilego
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Celesteela
- Blacephalon
- Kartana
- Stakataka
- Guzzlord ex
- Tapu Koko ex
- Zeraora
- Shiinotic
- Rowlet
- Type: Null
- Alolan Diglett and Dugtrio
- Lusamine
- Ultra Necrozma ex
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Extradimensional Crisis and June Event Schedule
Along with the release date for Extradimensional Crisis, we also got some details for upcoming events that will be running in June to pair with the set. Most of these will be tied to Ultra Beasts, or at least involve cosmetics themed around them.
Ultra Necrozma ex Drop event
From June 4 to 13, players will have access to a solo battle event where they can complete required missions against CPU opponents to earn limited-time rewards and special promo packs. Ultra Necrozma ex is among the cards featured in these event packs.
Poipole & Stufful Wonder Pick event
From June 12 to 22, a new Wonder Pick event featuring Poipole and Stufful promo cards will run. A selection of limited-time Necrozma accessories will also be available to claim using event tickets until this event concludes.
Ultra Beast Mass outbreak event
Ultra Beasts will have a chance to appear as Rare Picks in Wonder Picks from June 23 to 29, giving players an easy opportunity to try and grab any Ultra Beasts they might be missing by that point, along with some other rewards.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Extradimensional Crisis - Esports and Meta Impact
We won’t know the full meta impact of Extradimensional Crisis until every card is revealed and players get to deck building, but it looks like Pokémon TCG Pocket will get a big boost in available strategies from this set.
Ultra Beasts will act as a sort of “archetype” on their own out of this set, with Supporter cards and specific abilities helping them power through the opposition. For example, Celesteela’s Ultra Thrusters Ability will let you swap your Active Ultra Beast with one from your Bench once per turn, while Lusamine lets you attach two random Energy from your discard pile to an Ultra Beast of your choice.
Just looking at the Ultra Beast cards on their own, none of them seem super impressive. There will likely be one or two strong strategies using multiple Ultra Beasts with existing Pokémon to set things up. Still, the current play seems to be a Blacephalon-centric build with Lusamine and some combination of Kartana and Celesteela, though even Lusamine only works if your opponent has taken a point already.
It just seems like there are too many holes in the existing Ultra Beasts for them to work cohesively, at least until we see the full set and the other Supporters, Items, and Pokémon that synergize with them.
Nihilego does seem like a very useful card in existing Poison decks since it can apply Poison to targets with its New Wave attack and causes actively poisoned opponents to take an additional 10 damage with each tick.
An additional fun note pointed out by various community members, each of the Ultra Beasts has an attack that references different music genres.