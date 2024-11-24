Pokémon TCG Pocket: Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket is bringing the heat this holiday season, launching a new event themed around collecting Fire-type Pokémon cards for a limited time.
The Fire-type Mass Outbreak event is the first of its kind to launch in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Running from Nov. 22 to 29, this event has added plenty of Fire-type Pokémon to the game’s Wonder Pick pool and extra rewards you can claim while trying to fill out your collection.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: All Fire-type Mass Outbreak Cards and Rewards
Much like the previous Wonder Pick events featuring Meowth and Chansey, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak event is almost entirely centered on giving players bonus Wonder Picks to collect Fire-type Pokémon cards.
There are two types of Wonder Picks you can see pop up during the Fire-type Mass Outbreak event—a special event Wonder Pick and a free Bonus Pick. The event Wondr Pick will feature higher rarity Fire-type cards and will cost you three Wonder Pick Stamina to pull, while the Bonus Pick has a larger selection of lower rarity cards and other rewards at no cost once per hour.
This is a great chance to build out some strong Fire-type strategies like a Blaine deck, which is one of the best free to play decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket. However, this event does not offer any exclusive cards or new artwork for existing Genetic Apex pulls and only features one ex card.
Here is a full list of the cards and rewards you can find in Mass Outbreak Wonder Picks.
Event Wonder Pick Card Pool
- Arcanine ex
- Charizard
- Moltres
- Ninetales
- Rapidash
- Charmeleon
- Blaine
Event Bonus Pick Reward Pool
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Magmar
- Heatmor
- Blaine
- Pack Hourglass
- Wonder Hourglass
- Shop Ticket
Along with these Wonder Pick pulls, Arcanine ex also has a special Yellow Circles Flair you can get during this event. It is currently unclear if this will be available in Arcanine ex’s Flairs once this event ends, so it could be an event exclusive.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Fire-type Mass Outbreak Special Mission Guide
Like with every other event, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak does have Special Missions you can clear while it is going on. They are all simple and easy-to-clear missions, which will reward you with extra Shop Tickets and Wonder Hourglasses.
Special Mission
Rewards
Collect one Arcanine ex card
One Wonder Hourglass
Wonder Pick three times
One Wonder Hourglass
Wonder Pick five times
Three Wonder Hourglasses
Collect five Fire cards
Two Wonder Hourglasses
Collect 10 Fire cards
Three Wonder Hourglasses
Collect 15 Fire cards
Four Wonder Hourglasses