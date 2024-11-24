Esports illustrated

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Fire-type Mass Outbreak Event Guide

Cale Michael

Pokémon TCG Pocket is bringing the heat this holiday season, launching a new event themed around collecting Fire-type Pokémon cards for a limited time. 

The Fire-type Mass Outbreak event is the first of its kind to launch in Pokémon TCG Pocket. Running from Nov. 22 to 29, this event has added plenty of Fire-type Pokémon to the game’s Wonder Pick pool and extra rewards you can claim while trying to fill out your collection. 

Pokémon TCG Pocket: All Fire-type Mass Outbreak Cards and Rewards

Arcanine ex Pokemon TCG Pocket
Much like the previous Wonder Pick events featuring Meowth and Chansey, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak event is almost entirely centered on giving players bonus Wonder Picks to collect Fire-type Pokémon cards. 

There are two types of Wonder Picks you can see pop up during the Fire-type Mass Outbreak event—a special event Wonder Pick and a free Bonus Pick. The event Wondr Pick will feature higher rarity Fire-type cards and will cost you three Wonder Pick Stamina to pull, while the Bonus Pick has a larger selection of lower rarity cards and other rewards at no cost once per hour. 

This is a great chance to build out some strong Fire-type strategies like a Blaine deck, which is one of the best free to play decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket. However, this event does not offer any exclusive cards or new artwork for existing Genetic Apex pulls and only features one ex card.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire Type Wonder Pick
Here is a full list of the cards and rewards you can find in Mass Outbreak Wonder Picks. 

Event Wonder Pick Card Pool

  • Arcanine ex
  • Charizard
  • Moltres
  • Ninetales
  • Rapidash
  • Charmeleon
  • Blaine

Event Bonus Pick Reward Pool

  • Charmander
  • Charmeleon
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Growlithe
  • Ponyta
  • Rapidash
  • Magmar
  • Heatmor
  • Blaine
  • Pack Hourglass
  • Wonder Hourglass
  • Shop Ticket

Along with these Wonder Pick pulls, Arcanine ex also has a special Yellow Circles Flair you can get during this event. It is currently unclear if this will be available in Arcanine ex’s Flairs once this event ends, so it could be an event exclusive.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Fire-type Mass Outbreak Special Mission Guide

Like with every other event, the Fire-type Mass Outbreak does have Special Missions you can clear while it is going on. They are all simple and easy-to-clear missions, which will reward you with extra Shop Tickets and Wonder Hourglasses.

Special Mission

Rewards

Collect one Arcanine ex card

One Wonder Hourglass
One Shop Ticket

Wonder Pick three times

One Wonder Hourglass
One Shop Ticket

Wonder Pick five times

Three Wonder Hourglasses
Three Shop Tickets

Collect five Fire cards

Two Wonder Hourglasses
Three Shop Tickets

Collect 10 Fire cards

Three Wonder Hourglasses
Five Shop Tickets

Collect 15 Fire cards

Four Wonder Hourglasses
Seven Shop Tickets

