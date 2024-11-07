Pokémon TCG Pocket: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket is already going event-heavy, launching its first event tied to online battles with the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1.
Unlike previous Pokémon TCG Pocket events, the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 tries to get players away from pulling packs and Solo Battles. Instead, it aims to push players into online matchmaking by offering special rewards for participating and winning battles—including an exclusive emblem for your profile. So, while it runs from Nov. 7 to 28, here is a guide to the event and all of its rewards.
Full Pokémon TCG Pocket: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Guide
Unlike the Lapras ex Drop Event or Wonder Pick Event, the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 focuses entirely on online battles against other players and not new cards. The more you play, and win, the more rewards you can get, with the ultimate prize being a set of new Player Profile Emblems.
This event runs from Nov. 7 to 28; it is themed after the Pokémon TCG Pocket’s launch set, Genetic Apex, and has four different Emblems you can collect by meeting certain requirements in the game. Here are all of the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 items available for you to collect:
Emblem
Unlock Requirement
Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Participation Emblem
Win one event battle.
Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Bronze Emblem
Win five event battles.
Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Silver Emblem
Win 25 event battles.
Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Gold Emblem
Win 45 event battles.
The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that there will be different types of Emblem events that have varying conditions players must meet to unlock rewards. The examples they gave were winning a set number of battles versus having a winning streak that reaches a certain number of wins in a row.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Missions and Rewards
While the Emblems are the main focus of this event, you will also get other rewards for participating in and winning battles while it is live. You can earn up to 24 Pack Hourglasses and plenty of Shinedust to help unlock more packs and Card Flairs.
Mission
Reward
Participate in one versus battle
Three Pack Hourglasses
Participate in three versus battles
Three Pack Hourglasses
Participate in five versus battles
Six Pack Hourglasses
Participate in 10 versus battles
12 Pack Hourglasses
Win one versus battle
50 Shinedust
Win three versus battles
100 Shinedust
Win five versus battles
200 Shinedust
Win 10 versus battles
500 Shinedust
Win 25 versus battles
1,000 Shinedust
Win 50 versus battles
2,000 Shinedust
If you plan on battling all the way through to the top in this event, you will likely need a reliable deck, even if you are a free-to-play player.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: How to Battle in Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1
Just like with the Lapras ex Event Drop, when special online battle events run in Pokémon TCG Pocket, a special section will be added where you can participate.
From the Battle menu, simply click on the Versus button. When an online battle event is live, a section called Event Match will appear in the Versus menu. If you want to participate in whatever event is going on, this is where you must go.
Once you click the Event Match button, you can pick the deck you want to use and then start looking for a battle by hitting the Battle! button. You can even track your total wins and progress to the next event reward in this section, along with checking event details and Missions.