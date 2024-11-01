Pokémon TCG Pocket: How To Add Friends
Pokémon TCG Pocket is more than just a simplified way to enjoy opening booster packs. It is also a game that wants you to interact with other players and your friends, collecting, battling, and helping each other get rare cards.
Even though playing with friends and social features are such a big part of Pokémon TCG Pocket, it might take you a minute to start adding other players. Here is everything you need to know about how to add friends, find your Friend ID, and what you can do with friends in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
How to Add a Friend In Pokémon TCG Pocket
If you want to add a friend in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you will need to enter their Friend ID or add them by interacting in the game.
A Friend ID is a unique string of 12 numbers attached to your player profile. To add a player using their Friend ID, you need to click on the Social Hub tab from the game’s main menu and then click on the “Friends” button at the bottom left of that screen.
Once there, click the small icon with a “+” symbol over the outline of a person is featured at the top right next to number of friends you have added. A new menu will open where you can enter the other player’s Friend ID and send them a friend request.
If you are the one receiving a friend request, you will instead click the “Approve” tab at the bottom right of the Friends menu and accept or deny any incoming invites.
Related Article: How To Get Free Card Packs In Pokémon TCG Pocket
You can also send friend invites to players by viewing their in-game profile during Wonder Picks or other interactions like the Community Showcase.
Where to Find Your Friend ID in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Your Pokémon TCG Friend Friend ID is featured in two different places—your player profile and in the Friends menu.
As soon as you launch Pokémon TCG Pocket, you can click the small circle icon at the top of the app that shows whatever you selected player icon is. From there, your Friend ID is listed in the top right corner and you can copy it to your phone’s clipboard by simply tapping the symbol right next to it.
Likewise, when you go to add a friend in the Friends menu of the Social Hub tab, your Friend ID is displayed above the player search bar.
What is the Pokémon TCG Pocket Friend List Limit?
For now, you can have a maximum of 99 friends in Pokémon TCG Pocket. This number could increase in the future, but for now, you should try to avoid over-adding people, especially if they don’t plan on playing the game for long.
How to Remove A Friend in Pokémon TCG Pocket
If you want to remove a friend for any reason in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you need to open their player profile in the Friends menu. From there, click the button that shows the word friend in green and confirm you want to delete that player from your friend list.
What Can You Do With Friends in Pokémon TCG Pocket
In Pokémon TCG Pocket being friends with another player lets you directly challenge them to battles, makes Wonder Picks easier to find, and more.
Once you become friends with a player in Pokémon TCG Pocket, their recent pack openings will appear closer to the top of your Wonder Pick menu. This allows you to easily see some of the cards your friends have pulled and decide if you want to try and get one of those cards for yourself.
Related Article: Is Pokémon TCG Pocket Playable On PC?
You can view each of your friends’ player profiles from the Friends menu in the Social Hub tab. Here, you will be able to see their featured showcases, how many cards they own, any equipped Emblems, and all of their in-game achievements. You can also directly challenge any of your friends to a battle by clicking the “Let’s battle!” button right under their player name.