Pokémon TCG Pocket: How to Get Flair
Pokémon TCG Pocket might not have the best use for your duplicate card pulls, but it will let you make your existing cards more flashy through the use of Flair.
Whenever you finish certain Missions or finish opening a card pack, you will likely notice you are collecting an item called Shinedust. Once you have enough duplicates of a specific card, you can use them to enhance your existing cards with Flairs instead of just letting them rot in your collection. And here is everything you need to know about how to give your favorite Pokémon that extra Flair.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: What is Card Flair?
Flair is a type of cosmetic in Pokémon TCG Pocket that can be applied to cards to provide a special in-battle effect when you play them that is visible for both players. The Flair can vary between Pokémon, card rarities, and other factors—but it is a way to make use of your duplicate cards.
There are also two types of Flairs, Cosmetic and Battle. A Cosmetic Flair is always active when a card is in play, while a Battle Flair is flashier but only appears when you play a card.
Certain cards do not have Flairs available and some Pokémon can only access specific Flairs or have other unique circumstances tied to them, such as the Premium Pass Pikachu Promo card not needing you to exchange duplicate cards to apply a Flair, just Shinedust—likely because it is a card you can only get one of.
How to Unlock Card Flair in Pokémon TCG Pocket
All Flairs in Pokémon TCG Pocket are unlocked by using your Shinedust and duplicate cards. You must have three or more copies of a card and enough Shinedust to unlock a Flair, and once you do, the duplicates used to craft the Flair will no longer be available in your collection.
If you want to unlock a specific Flair, you will need to collect multiple copies of that Pokémon or Support card along with Shinedust, which can be obtained by completing Missions, Battles, leveling up, and opening packs.
Once you have enough duplicates of a card and Shinedust, open your My Cards menu and scroll to the card for which you want to get a Flair. Click “Obtain Flair,” “Exchange,” and then confirm you want to use those resources to craft the Flair. As you unlock more Flairs for a specific card, the Shinedust cost will go up—capping out once you exchange for a Flair four times.
Depending on the Pokémon you are trying to give Flair to, the unlock requirements will be different. For example, if a card’s rarity is between 1 and 4 Diamonds, you will need to unlock the basic Sparkles Flair: Gold before getting additional options to choose from that you also need to craft. For example, I crafted Sparkles Flair: Gold for my Weedle and then could craft Twinkles Flair: Gold.
Likewise, the more common the card, the more copies you need to have if you want to craft a Flair—though it will cost less Shinedust. That 1 Diamond Weedle craft cost me three copies of Weedle and 50 Shinedust, while getting one for my 1 Star Full Art Nidoking only needed a single copy and 500 Shinedust.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: How to Equip Flair
Once you unlock a Flair, you can equip it at any time to any copy of the card you unlocked it for while building a Deck.
While editing a Deck in the Battle menu, you will see a small card icon with sparkles on it when a card in your collection has a Flair available to equip. Once you add the card to your Deck, simply click that little icon and select the Flair you want to apply.
You can only equip one Flair per card, and if you are using multiple of the same card in that Deck, you will need multiple copies of a Flair if you want both cards to have the same effect.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Full Flair Cost Guide
This is a general Shinedust and duplicate cost list for every card rarity in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
You should be able to check these costs and any other associated items via your own collection in the My Cards menu. All card rarities are marked by symbols in the bottom left-hand corner of the card.
Card Rarity
Cards Needed (After 2 Copies Obtained)
Cost (First Flair)
Cost (Second Flair)
Cost (Third Flair)
Cost (Fourth
1 Diamond
Three
50 Shinedust
75 Shinedust
150 Shinedust
225 Shinedust
2 Diamond
Two
80 Shinedust
120 Shinedust
240 Shinedust
360 Shinedust
3 Diamond
One
360 Shinedust
540 Shinedust
1,080 Shinedust
1,620 Shinedust
4 Diamond
One
720 Shinedust
1,080 Shinedust
2,160 Shinedust
3,420 Shinedust
1 Star
One
500 Shinedust
750 Shinedust
1,500 Shinedust
2,250 Shinedust
2 Star
One
1,800 Shinedust
2,700 Shinedust
5,400 Shinedust
8,100 Shinedust
3 Star
One
4,000 Shinedust
6,000 Shinedust
12,000 Shinedust
18,000 Shinedust
Crown
One
20,000 Shinedust
30,000 Shinedust
60,000 Shinedust
90,000 Shinedust
Promo (Pokémon)
One
500 Shinedust
750 Shinedust
1,500 Shinedust
2,250 Shinedust
Promo (Trainer)
One
50 Shinedust
75 Shinedust
150 Shinedust
225 Shinedust
Special Promo
None
500 Shinedust
750 Shinedust
1,500 Shinedust
2,250 Shinedust