Pokémon TCG Pocket’s New Immersive Ho-Oh Accused of Being Stolen Fan Art
Nearly a full day before the new Pokémon TCG Pocket packs officially release, datamines have already shown what appear to be every card in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set. This includes a new Immersive Art Ho-Oh that has fans in an uproar due to claims of potential plagerization.
As noted by dozens of users on social media, including in a direct comparison by Pokémon archivist Lewtwo, the Immersive Rare Ho-Oh ex featured in Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion appears to be a near-perfect match for a piece of 2021 fan art outside of some shading and colors.
Similarities Between Official Pokemon TCG Pocket Card and Fan Art
The original fanart drawn by lanjiujiu in December 2021 depicts Ho-Oh among other Flying-type Pokémon from the Johto region. The Wisdom of Sea and Sky Immersive Art shows Ho-Oh alone, in the base art, but everything about the positioning and pose of the Legendary Pokémon matches one-to-one with the fan drawing.
The art for TCG Pocket’s Immersive Rare Ho-Oh ex looks to be drawn by SIE NANAHARA, an artist who has done many fan favorite cards since debuting in the physical TCG with Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR in 2023’s Crown Zenith set.
After discovering the comparison, lanjiujiu shared his confusion on his personal social media channels, along with showing part of his creative process for the original piece.
If this was just a normal card, The Pokémon Company, Creatures, and DeNA could easily issue a statement and replace the card with something else. However, this Ho-Oh art is not only featured on one of the rarest cards in the new set, but it is also part of an Immersive Art animation that ties it together with the Lugia ex Immersive Art also releasing in the set.
What Should The Pokémon Company Do?
The reaction to this situation is mixed. There are some Pokémon fans who claim TPC and its partners are completely in their right to do this since the original art was fanmade. Most of those fans cite a legal page on the official Pokémon website that states the following:
“Distribution in any form and any channels now known or in the future of derivative works based on the copyrighted property trademarks, service marks, trade names and other proprietary property (Fan Art) of The Pokémon Company International, Inc., its affiliates and licensors (Pokémon) constitutes a royalty-free, non-exclusive, irrevocable, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license from the Fan Art's creator to Pokémon to use, transmit, copy, modify, and display Fan Art (and its derivatives) for any purpose. No further consideration or compensation of any kind will be given for any Fan Art. Fan Art creator gives up any claims that the use of the Fan Art violates any of their rights, including moral rights, privacy rights, proprietary rights publicity rights, rights to credit for material or ideas or any other right, including the right to approve the way such material is used. In no uncertain terms, does Pokémon's use of Fan Art constitute a grant to Fan Art's creator to use the Pokémon intellectual property or Fan Art beyond a personal, noncommercial home use.”
It is unclear what will happen now that this has been pointed out, since it would take way longer than a day to clear up, even if The Pokémon Company were to take action. It is unlikely the set will be delayed or changed this late into development, though a future patch could change out the art. Even the original artist isn’t sure what to do.
He notes that the original drawing was done as a commission for someone else and that he, which many fans have pointed out, was potentially used and made into a figure by PC HOUSE, which sells products made based on fan designs. Those same people note that maybe NANAHARA used the figure as a base, though that still doesn’t change the fact that the card art would be traced in that case.
“I don’t want to steer any narrative or public opinion,” lanjiujiu said to PokeBeach. “This matter is still inconclusive. In fact, I'm just puzzled."
Esports Impact
It unlikely that something like this situation will impact Pokémon TCG Pocket in any meaningful way for most players. At most, a deal could be made with the original artist to settle things without any further action being taken against TPC, or maybe nothing will happen and this will remain a note on the game's history without changes being made.
Regardless, the game's availability and gameplay will remain unchanged, meaning players can still collect and play the digital trading card game without issue.
It is also important to note that the card art in discussion was pulled from an early datamine of the Wisdom of Sea and Sky update for TCG Pocket. So, while unlikely, there is a chance that the final product will look different.
Esports Illustrated reached out to The Pokémon Company International for comment, but has not received a response.