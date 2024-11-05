Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first big event is here, adding a handful of new exclusive promo cards, rewards, and ways to battle in the Lapras ex Drop Event.
Running from Nov. 5 to 18, the Lapras ex Drop Event is Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first major activation, adding five new promo cards to collect via an Event Promo pack that you can earn by completing new Solo Battles featuring decks made for this event. Here is a full guide to the Lapras ex event, along with how to unlock all of its new content.
Full Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event guide
For the Lapras ex Drop Event, all Pokémon TCG Pocket players will have access to a new set of Solo Battles accessible through a new banner in that menu of the Battle tab. There are a total of four different decks to face in this event banner, each themed around Lapras with different challenges and rewards.
While it is runnin, you can clear these challenges to unlock Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, which will net you some of the event’s exclusive Promo Cards. This is nothing like the Wonder Pick event that started on Nov. 1, though that also features new Promo Cards.
You won’t be able to run through all of the Lapras ex Drop Event at once, however, because it takes Event Stamina to compete in each battle. If you use an Event Hourglass, you can recover your Event Stamina faster, but you will have to wait at least a bit before getting everything out of this update.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event Promo Cards
The Lapras ex Drop Event adds five new Promo Cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket. Two of these cards are brand new to the game, while the remaining Promos are simply new looks for existing cards.
Promo Card
Entirely New?
Butterfree
No
Lapras ex
Yes
Pikachu
No
Clefairy
No
Mankey
Yes
Even if the Promo Card is just new art for a Pokémon, it will be added to your Promo-A Collection instead of Genetic Apex.
You can only pull these event Promo Cards from the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1 packs given to you through event rewards while battling during the Lapras ex Drop Event.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event Battle Tasks and Rewards
Lapras Deck (Begginner)
Battle Task
Reward
Knock out your opponent's Active Pokémon one time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon.
Three Event Hourglasses
Put three Basic Pokémon into play
Three Event Hourglasses
Reward Type
Reward
First Time Battle Rewards
25 XP
Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
Lapras & Starmie (Intermediate)
Battle Task
Reward
Knock out your opponent's Active Pokémon two times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon.
Three Event Hourglasses
Put one Stage 1 Pokémon into play.
Three Event Hourglasses
Win this battle by turn 14.
Three Event Hourglasses
Reward Type
Reward
First Time Battle Rewards
50 XP
Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
Lapras ex (Advanced)
Battle Task
Reward
Win five or more battles.
Four Wonder Hourglasses
Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity.
Four Wonder Hourglasses
Win this battle by turn 14.
Four Wonder Hourglasses
Win this battle without your opponent getting any points.
Four Wonder Hourglasses
Reward Type
Reward
First Time Battle Rewards
75 XP
Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
Lapras ex & Starmie ex (Expert)
Battle Task
Reward
Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity.
Five Wonder Hourglasses
Win this battle by turn 12.
Five Wonder Hourglasses
Win this battle without your opponent getting any points.
Five Wonder Hourglasses
Win 10 or more battles.
Five Wonder Hourglasses
Win 20 or more battles.
Five Wonder Hourglasses
Reward Type
Reward
First Time Battle Rewards
100 XP
Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
This event is designed to challenge you by tasking you with using different decks across multiple battles. You can complete these tasks either through limiting the rarity of your Deck's Pokémon or coming back over and over when your Stamina refills.