Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event Guide

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first big event is here, adding a handful of new exclusive promo cards, rewards, and ways to battle in the Lapras ex Drop Event. 

Running from Nov. 5 to 18, the Lapras ex Drop Event is Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first major activation, adding five new promo cards to collect via an Event Promo pack that you can earn by completing new Solo Battles featuring decks made for this event. Here is a full guide to the Lapras ex event, along with how to unlock all of its new content. 

Full Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event guide

For the Lapras ex Drop Event, all Pokémon TCG Pocket players will have access to a new set of Solo Battles accessible through a new banner in that menu of the Battle tab. There are a total of four different decks to face in this event banner, each themed around Lapras with different challenges and rewards. 

While it is runnin, you can clear these challenges to unlock Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, which will net you some of the event’s exclusive Promo Cards. This is nothing like the Wonder Pick event that started on Nov. 1, though that also features new Promo Cards.

You won’t be able to run through all of the Lapras ex Drop Event at once, however, because it takes Event Stamina to compete in each battle. If you use an Event Hourglass, you can recover your Event Stamina faster, but you will have to wait at least a bit before getting everything out of this update.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event Promo Cards

The Lapras ex Drop Event adds five new Promo Cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket. Two of these cards are brand new to the game, while the remaining Promos are simply new looks for existing cards.

Promo Card

Entirely New?

Butterfree

No

Lapras ex

Yes

Pikachu

No

Clefairy

No

Mankey

Yes

Even if the Promo Card is just new art for a Pokémon, it will be added to your Promo-A Collection instead of Genetic Apex.

You can only pull these event Promo Cards from the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1 packs given to you through event rewards while battling during the Lapras ex Drop Event.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Lapras ex Drop Event Battle Tasks and Rewards

Lapras Deck (Begginner)

Battle Task

Reward

Knock out your opponent's Active Pokémon one time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon.

Three Event Hourglasses

Put three Basic Pokémon into play

Three Event Hourglasses

Reward Type

Reward

First Time Battle Rewards

25 XP
One Shop Ticket
50 Shinedust
Two Pack Hourglasses

Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)

One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
25 Shinedust
One Shop Ticket

Lapras & Starmie (Intermediate)

Battle Task

Reward

Knock out your opponent's Active Pokémon two times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokémon.

Three Event Hourglasses

Put one Stage 1 Pokémon into play.

Three Event Hourglasses

Win this battle by turn 14.

Three Event Hourglasses

Reward Type

Reward

First Time Battle Rewards

50 XP
One Shop Ticket
100 Shinedust
Four Pack Hourglasses

Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)

One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
25 Shinedust
One Shop Ticket

Lapras ex (Advanced)

Battle Task

Reward

Win five or more battles.

Four Wonder Hourglasses

Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity.

Four Wonder Hourglasses

Win this battle by turn 14.

Four Wonder Hourglasses

Win this battle without your opponent getting any points.

Four Wonder Hourglasses

Reward Type

Reward

First Time Battle Rewards

75 XP
One Shop Ticket
150 Shinedust
Six Pack Hourglasses

Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)

One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
25 Shinedust
One Shop Ticket

Lapras ex & Starmie ex (Expert)

Battle Task

Reward

Win this battle using a Deck where all the Pokémon cards are of ◆, ◆◆, and/or ◆◆◆ rarity.

Five Wonder Hourglasses

Win this battle by turn 12.

Five Wonder Hourglasses

Win this battle without your opponent getting any points.

Five Wonder Hourglasses

Win 10 or more battles.

Five Wonder Hourglasses

Win 20 or more battles.

Five Wonder Hourglasses

Reward Type

Reward

First Time Battle Rewards

100 XP
One Shop Ticket
200 Shinedust
Eight Pack Hourglasses

Chance Rewards (Could Drop Each Battle)

One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1
25 Shinedust
One Shop Ticket

This event is designed to challenge you by tasking you with using different decks across multiple battles. You can complete these tasks either through limiting the rarity of your Deck's Pokémon or coming back over and over when your Stamina refills.

