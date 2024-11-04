Pokémon TCG Pocket Launch Is a Massive Success
We already knew Pokémon TCG Pocket was a roaring early success, but it looks like the game is raking in revenue less than a week after its global launch.
According to the mobile market intelligence company Appmagic, via mobilegamer.biz, Pokémon TCG Pocket is earning more than $3 million daily from its various microtransactions. Not only that, but the game has reportedly made over $12 million since its global launch on Oct. 30.
According to Appmagic’s data, around 45 percent of that spending came from Japanese players, with the second biggest market being the United States at 25 percent of that estimated $12.1 million in earnings over four days. This breakdown comes despite Japan only accounting for four percent of total downloads while the US sits at 29 percent at the time of this report.
The Pokémon Company already confirmed that the game has been downloaded more than 10 million times, reaching that number in just two days—with Appmagic reporting that the game has already surpassed 12 million as of Nov. 3. The data also shows TCG Pocket being the second most downloaded free app over the last month across all stores, just behind Instagram.
Appmagic also notes that, while downloads remain relatively even across both major mobile stores, with Google Play sitting at 4.2 million compared to 3.3 on iOS, Apple is dominating the spending splits at $10.5 million of the game’s total reported earnings.
A previous report from Sensor Tower does slightly clash with Appmagic’s report, claiming that the game had an estimated revenue of $1.9 million on day one and $2.8 million on day two, which would still put TCG Pocket as the third-largest mobile release of all time based on revenue.
Related Article: How To Get Free Card Packs In Pokémon TCG Pocket
This data is also not provided directly by The Pokémon Company or its partners, so it should not be taken as 100 percent fact until some form of direct announcement is made.