Release Dates Leak for Next Pokémon TCG Pocket Packs
The latest Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion just launched, but dataminers have already pulled what looks to be release dates for the next set of packs coming to the game, including the next major update.
Since launching in October, TCG Pocket has had two updates to drop new packs, one for Mythical Island in December and the most recent Space-Time Smackdown release on Jan. 30. Now we have tentative dates for the next two drops moving forward, setting what looks to be a release cadence for the game moving forward.
When Will the Next Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Be Released? - February 2025
According to multiple dataminers, the next Pokémon TCG Pocket pack will be released on Feb. 28, with the next major set coming on April 30.
The Feb. 28 update will featured a themed pack labeled A2a, meaning it will supplement the current Space-Time Smackdown set, which is labeled A2. Much like Mythical Island (A1a) that paired with the launch set Genetic Apex (A1,) whatever this pack is will likely feature a smaller number of cards in a single pack.
Suppose we use the Mythical Island theming as an example. In that case, the A2a pack should feature a Pokémon like Giratina or Arceus and include more Pokémon from the Sinnoh region to keep the Gen IV vibes rolling from Space-Time Smackdown.
Following that, the next major set’s leaked release date is April 30. If we follow the current release cadence for TCG Pocket, that lines up with a new core set being released every three months with a smaller themed pack dropping between them.
This information has not been confirmed by The Pokémon Company and should be taken lightly until official release details are shared.
