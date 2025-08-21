Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Leaks Reveal New Legendary Card
The next Pokémon TCG Pocket set has leaked a bit early, and it isn’t going to include the Mega Evolution cards that fans are eagerly looking for.
During the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, The Pokémon Company teased that Mega Pokémon cards are coming to TCG Pocket later this year. To get there, however, there is at least one more pack update that needs to happen first.
New Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Leaks Suicune, Other Legendary ex Cards
While we don’t have a name yet, a new datamine shows that Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next expansion will release on Aug. 28 and include a mix of Legendary Pokémon from the Johto and Hoenn regions. This will continue the game’s trend of monthly pack releases dating back to its initial release last October.
Suicune ex will be the featured card in this set, according to the leaks, and will likely have an Immersive Art card released too, if the set is just a single pack, as we are expecting. Along with Suicune, Entei and Raikou both appear to be getting ex cards, which should make them the focus of this set overall.
Not only will be getting Johto’s Legendary Beasts, but some extra Pokémon from across various regions will appear in the set too. This includes Latias and Latios, though it does not look like either of the Dragon/Psychic-types will be ex cards.
The only other “confirmed” cards for the set are Poliwag and Poliwhirl, which does point to a split evolution Poliwrath and Politoed popping up.
Going off of typical reveals for new sets, we should see an official trailer for this Suicune pack at some point in the coming days.
When Will Mega Evolution Cards Release in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Unfortunately, for as much hype as Suicune and this pack might bring, it has already been overshadowed by another Pokémon TCG Pocket announcement. As, during the closing ceremonies at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships, we got confirmation Mega Evolution will be added as a mechanic later this fall.
We haven’t received a release date for the Mega Pokémon set yet. However, it will likely be dropping at the end of September or possibly even late October to mark the first anniversary of Pokémon TCG Pocket. After Pokémon Legends: Z-A is already out.
Mega Evolution is not just considered a way to add popular Pokémon that will entice players to open packs either. The mechanic, as used in the Pokémon TCG, is a powerful type of card that can easily swing battles in just a few turns.
From what we saw at the World Championships, Mega Pokémon ex cards will function slightly differently than previous iterations of the mechanic in the physical TCG, though they still carry just as much weight.
To accommodate the smaller board and faster pace of TCG Pocket, Mega Pokémon will be Stage 2 Pokémon, meaning they evolve directly from their second stage of evolution rather than the final stage. For example, in the regular TCG, you would need to have a Blaziken on your field to evolve it into Mega Blaziken, while in TCG Pocket, you just need a Combusken to evolve into Mega Blaziken ex.
Another change has also been made to adjust the power of Mega Pokémon for TCG Pocket. Since Mega Evolved cards are so strong, knocking out a Mega Pokémon will instantly grant the opponent three points. Which means, if you manage to knock out even a single Mega Pokémon, you automatically win the game since you only need three points, instead of the six Prize Cards in the physical TCG.
As of now, we have only seen Mega Blaziken ex, Mega Altaria ex and Mega Gyarados ex have been shown for that future set. All three show early deck potential, though Mega Gyarados is getting the most attention for its synergy with fast-Water Energy stacking and discarding cards.
The Future of Pokémon TCG Pocket - Meta and Esports Impact
In short, while pack A4a will bring some nice changes to the meta and a few beloved Pokémon into TCG Pocket, there are more exciting things on the horizon that will overshadow this pack’s release.
That doesn’t mean players won’t spend their Pack Hourglasses or buy more PokéGold to open packs, it just means that there will be several players who focus on saving up their resources for the Mega Evolution packs, because that is where the real meta shift will happen.
Once Mega Evolution is introduced into Pokémon TCG Pocket, games will become even more high-stakes. Players can either continue playing their normal strategies and using Pokémon ex, or pivot into using powerhouse Mega Pokémon that make or break games just by being on the board.