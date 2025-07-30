Pokémon Responds to Plagiarism Claims, Announces Plan to Replace Ho-OH Art
It looks like the allegations that the new Ho-Oh ex Immersive Art card in Pokémon TCG Pocket was plagarized partly from a piece of fanart was true, and The Pokémon Company and its partners are taking responsibility, for the most part.
In a rare public announcement of fault from a major company, the team behind Pokémon TCG Pocket’s production have released a full statement admitting that the Ho-Oh ex Immersive Art card featured in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky expansion was drawn using “incorrect reference material.” While this isn’t an outright admission of plagiarism, it has allowed the community to draw conclusions.
Did Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Ho-Oh Card Feature Stolen Art?
In the official statement from the Pokémon TCG Pocket team, there is no admission that the art featured in the Wisdom of Sea and Sky Ho-Oh ex Immersive Art card was plagarized or stolen in any way. Instead, the team claims that it provided “incorrect reference materials as official documents” to the artist, who is assumed to be known Pokémon TCG designer SIE NANAHARA.
“After internal review, we discovered that the card production team provided incorrect materials as official documents to the illustrator commissioned to create these cards,” the statement reads. “As a result, both cards have been replaced witha temporary placeholde that the team is actively working to replace with new artwork as soon as it is ready.”
This statement was released right before the official launch of Wisdom of Sea and Sky in the game, and now both the Ho-Oh and Lugia ex Immersive Art cards from the set will feature placeholder art until a later date. This does not imply that the main art for the Lugia ex Immersive card is also potentially plagerized, but it does feature the Ho-Oh art as part of its immersive animation, so it is being pulled to while new art is prepared.
When cards from the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set were datamined on July 28, some fans noticed the similarity between a 2021 piece of fanart from lanjiujiu and the Ho-Oh featured in the expansion. Pokémon archivist Lewtwo provided a side-by-side comparison of the two, highlighting the outline of the Legendary Pokémon in each and showing just how perfectly the designs matched, barring things like shading and overall color.
Whether or not that piece of art of the subsequent third-party statue released at a later date were used as the reference materials mentioned by DeNa and The Pokémon Company is still unknown, but this statement heavily supports that being true despite the buttoned up wording not openly stating that.
What Does This Mean for Pokémon TCG Pocket - Esports Impact
This situation will have ongoing effects on Pokémon TCG Pocket, and likely the physical Pokémon TCG too.
As a result of this discovery and backlash of the alleged plagiarism, a “broader investigation” is being launched internally to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. That means a likely deep look into what material might be offered as official reference to artists in the future and general tightening up for other internal practices.
“To all our players who have been looking forward to this expansion, and ot the talented illustrators who bring the Pokémon world to life, we deeply apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” the statement reads. “We take this matter very seriously and are committed to strengthening our quality control processes to prevent this from happening again.”
Something like the competitive scene for TCG Pocket shouldn’t be hit too hard by this situation or the decisions made by The Pokémon Company as a result. However, the hype surrounding Wisdom of Sea and Sky might be diminished slightly, and if this ends up delaying future sets, there could be lingering effects across the entire game.
As for the reaction from fans, the general response has been pleasent surprise that TPC and its partners acknowledged the issue so quickly and made moves to address them before the set even released.