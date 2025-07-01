Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Battle Guide: How it Works and All Rewards
Pokémon TCG Pocket is the most accessible way to collect and play the Pokémon TCG, even if the format is altered slightly from the original game. And, while Pocket might be great for casual play and collecting, there is a Ranked Battle mode that brings out the true competitors in every format.
Originally released in March, Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Ranked Match option allows players looking for a more curated type of challenge to queue up and battle against each other. This separate mode includes multiple tiers, exclusive rewards, and plenty of details you will want to keep in mind when diving in with your own deck.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Match Ranks and Tiers
Just like many other Pokémon games with online modes, Pokémon TCG Pocket has five distinct ranks, all themed mostly around various Poké Balls. Within each rank there are different tiers that players will work through as they battle from Beginner all the way to Master Ball Rank.
Master Ball Rank is the only rank that has its tiers broken down into player positioning based on their total ranked points accumulated. Reaching tier four in Master Ball Rank would mean you are in the top 1,000 of all players in the game.
Rank
Tiers
Beginner
Tiers 1 to 4
Poké Ball
Tiers 1 to 4
Great Ball
Tiers 1 to 4
Ultra Ball
Tiers 1 to 4
Master Ball
Tier 1 - Entry/Unranked
In order to grind ranks, players need to earn enough points to enter a rank-up battle. Winning that will result in the player being promoted to the next tier or rank, while losing will set them back points and require them to keep grinding.
How Do Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Points Work - Win and Loss Totals
For every battle you win or lose in Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches, you will gain or lose points. That means you need to consistently win games to earn points and grind your way to the top of Master Ball Rank—or wherever you want to reach for your ranked rewards.
Win Streaks are also a thing in Ranked Matches, which will see players earn more points for winning consecutive games. This is currently only available up until a player reaches Ultra Ball Rank, though this will be changing in the future.
There are some rules that only come into play for specific ranks or until you reach a point:
- Beginner Rank: You do not lose ranked points for losing matches.
- Up to Great Ball Rank: Players won’t be demoted when losing ranked points, meaning you can’t be knocked back into Poké Ball or Beginner Rank.
There are also several key changes being made to Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Ranked Matches in June and July when their respective seasons are running:
- June: Consecutive win bonuses will be added for Ultra Ball and Master Ball Rank.
- July: Players will no longer be demoted out of Master Ball or Ultra Ball Rank.
None of these changes will impact the current ranked reset that happens at the beginning of every season, which typically drops all players a full two tiers back.
How Long Do Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Seasons Last?
Ranked seasons in Pokémon TCG Pocket typically last one month and coincide with the release of new packs. For example, the ranked season running from May 1 to 26 is themed around Celestial Guardians, which was released at the end of April.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Battles - All Rewards and Details
As you climb the ranks in TCG Pocket, you will earn various rewards from the actual progression and missions tied to battling. Most of the rewards are simple, though that could change in future updates.
Starting with Beginner Rank 1, players will earn 10 Pack Hourglasses when they reach the rank. That number of Pack Hourglasses will increase by five with every subsequent rank achieved, capping out at 100 Pack Hourglasses for each tier within Master Rank.
Any additional rewards will be earned through completing battle-related missions from the main mission menu.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches - Esports Impact
With the release of Ranked Matches, Pokémon TCG Pocket helped curate spaces for casual and competitive play without drastically limiting options for any player.
Ranked Matches give players looking for more competitive games a way to play against more consistent levels of play as they grind the different tiers and earn some rewards. Meanwhile, anyone looking to play casually and complete missions or try out fun decks can enjoy a low-maintenance environment with casual play, where they are less likely to encounter experienced users running meta decks they have honed to perfection.
There are still major issues with Pocket’s ranked system, namely in the limited variety of rewards, but The Pokémon Company and DeNA are clearly taking feedback into account, just like with the game’s trade mechanic, and looking to improve it in the coming months.