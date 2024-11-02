Pokémon TCG Pocket Nails Record Setting Launch
Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to be the overnight success The Pokémon Company and its partners were hoping for, as the game is already approaching a few mobile game records just days after launch.
Within the first two days of its global release, Pokémon TCG Pocket achieved over 10 million downloads—showing it is already among the top mobile games on the market right now. But that is just the start of its successful launch.
According to the mobile market analytics group Sensor Tower, via reporter Stephen Totilo’s Game File, TCG Pocket’s global launch saw 1.2 million players download the game and an estimated revenue of $1.9 million on day one. This preliminary data would catapult TCG Pocket to the third-largest mobile release of all time based on revenue, though we won’t know for sure since The Pokémon Company does not publicly release this information.
Sensor Tower analyst Sam Aune noted, via Game File, that a big launch does not “necessarily 1:1 correlated with mega success,” pointing to mega-hits like Monopoly Go, Royal Match, and Honor of Kings growing over time to reach incredible numbers rather than having explosive launches.
Despite Aune's warning that this data is preliminary and unconfirmed by TPC, Sensor Tower also estimates the game made $2.8 million in revenue on day two.
With its first event already underway and a lot of positive buzz after launch, Pokémon TCG Pocket appears to be yet another success in the mobile market for Pokémon—joining Pokémon Go and Pokémon UNITE in elite company. Now we just need to see if the game can hold player interest beyond its first few weeks, specifically with its more casual audience.