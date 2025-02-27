Pokémon TCG Pocket Reveals Triumphant Light Expansion, New Cards, and More
Pokémon Day is all about revealing what is next for the franchise, and Pokémon TCG Pocket had its first appearance this year with the announcement of its newest update and pack—Triumphant Light.
During the Pokémon Day Presents broadcast, The Pokémon Company revealed what is next for TCG Pocket, showcasing its newest pack and a few other details to go with what has become the company’s latest success story.
Themed around additional Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, Triumphant Light will release on X date and act as a mini-booster pack for the game. The set will launch tomorrow, February 28.
When it releases, Triumphant Light will add dozens of new cards to the game, including the powerful Arceus ex and Garchomp ex. The theme of the pack is varied, but one of its main elements is boosting Arceus ex through the use of different Pokémon’s abilities.
For example, a Basic Heatran can use its Ability while on the bench to give your active Arceus ex no retreat cost at any time you want. Arceus ex can also completely ignore Special Conditions, making it perfect to counter certain gimmicky decks that might try to inflict them on your Pokémon.
Much like Mythical Island, this is a smaller set with fewer cards than something like Space-Time Smackdown or Genetic Apex. It will be a mini-update to tide players over until the next major set, and likely feature additional events for Wonder Trade and Solo Battles.
Just like with previous updates, the Triumphant Light pack won’t replace the other sets available in TCG Pocket. Instead, it will appear as one of the default options on the main screen and be added to the pack selection screen, which you can scroll through to pick which pack you want to use your Pack Stamina, Pack Hourglasses, or Poké Gold on.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Continues to Dominate
Since launching in October, Pokémon TCG Pocket has been downloaded more than 60 million times as of Dec. 12. That was prior to the previous mini-set Mythical Island launching and has likely increased several times over in the last two months with multiple new updates.
During that time, mobile market intelligence company Appmagic, via Pocket Gamer, estimates that the app has already blown past $500 million in overall revenue as of Feb. 4. That includes record numbers that reportedly surpassed $10 million in daily spending for the first several days after the Space-Time Smackdown update was released.
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Strong Competitive Future
The release of a new pack will always change the meta for Pokémon TCG Pocket, but the developers appear to be cooking up more behind the scenes for the coming month.
Arceus ex, Garchomp ex, and many of the other cards in Triumphant Light will add more depth to existing strategies or create more viable decks that players can build after opening packs. This will further diversify the TCG Pocket meta away from some of the staples from February like Darkrai ex.
Ranked Mode was also leaked ahead of the Pokémon Day Presents, with a potential March release date giving players hope that the game will further provide curated experiences for casual and competitive players in the coming weeks. More details on that should be shared in the near future, along with how it will change the current landscape of online battles, events, and more.
As for the next major update, a January leak pointed to an April 30 release for whatever set will come after Triumphant Light. This will be a “major” themed set along the lines of Space-Time Smackdown, including more cards and other content such as cosmetics.
Ranked Match will likely be added as a smaller update in March to keep players engaged with TCG Pocket in new ways, along with potential changes to how trading works in the game.