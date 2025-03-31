Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Pack Guide: All Shiny Pokémon and New Rarities
- Pokémon TCG Pocket has Shiny Pokémon now!
- Check out all of the Shining Revelry cards and updates.
- Ranked mode and other changes are also here.
Pokémon TCG Pocket is not slowing down when it comes to releasing new sets, and this time cracking packs could lead to encountering some Shiny Pokémon.
Shining Revelry is the latest pack added to Pokémon TCG Pocket, and it brings not only over 100 new cards, but also a sizable shakeup to the game’s existing meta through those new Pokémon and a Ranked Matches mode. Here is everything you need to know about the Shining Revelry set and the updates that went live with it.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Full Shining Revelry Card List
Shining Revelry is the third “mini” release for Pokémon TCG Pocket and the fifth overall set for the game since it launched in October 2024. It introduces 111 total cards, which include the first Shiny Pokémon, to the game, along with two new Card Rarities.
Shining Revelry also introduces several Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region into the game, suchj as Meowscarada, Clodsire, and Tinkaton.
Not only are there Shiny Pokémon cards available to collect now, but this set also brings nine new Pokémon ex cards that will impact the strength of various decks or introduce new strategies to the game’s meta. That first perfectly considering TCG Pocket also launched its Ranked Matches mode in the same update.
For anyone looking to build decks and collect sets, here is a full card list for Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Shining Revelry expansion—listed in set order:
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill ex
- Pinsir
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard ex
- Magma
- Magmortar
- Paldean Tauros
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Pikachu ex
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Pachirisu
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Mr. Mime
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Giratina ex
- Gimmighoul
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Riolu
- Lucario ex
- Flamigo
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Paldean Wooper
- Clodsire ex
- Spiritomb
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton ex
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Gholdengo
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Lickitung
- Lickilicky
- Bidoof
- Bibarely ex
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Cyclizar
- Iono
- Pokémon Center Lady
- Red
- Team Rocket Grunt
- Meowscarada (Art Rare)
- Buizel (Art Rare)
- Tatsugiri (Art Rare)
- Grafaiai (Art Rare)
- Gholdengo (Art Rare)
- Wigglytuff (Art Rare)
- Beedrill ex (Super Rare)
- Charizard (Super Rare)
- Wugtrio (Super Rare)
- Pikachu ex (Super Rare)
- Giratina ex (Super Rare)
- Lucario ex (Super Rare)
- Clodsire ex (Super Rare)
- Tinkaton ex (Super Rare)
- Bibarel ex (Super Rare)
- Iono (Super Rare)
- Pokémon Center Lady(Super Rare)
- Red (Super Rare)
- Team Rocket Grunt (Super Rare)
- Pikachu ex (Special Art Rare)
- Clodsire ex (Special Art Rare)
- Tinkaton ex (Special Art Rare)
- Bibarel ex (Special Art Rare)
- Giratina ex (Immersive Art)
- Weedle (Shiny)
- Kakuna (Shiny)
- Charmander (Shiny)
- Charmeleon (Shiny)
- Wiglett (Shiny)
- Dondozo (Shiny)
- Pachirisu (Shiny)
- Riolu (Shiny)
- Varoom (Shiny)
- Revavroom (Shiny)
- Beedril ex (Shiny Super Rare)
- Charizard ex (Shiny Super Rare)
- Wugtrio (Shiny Super Rare)
- Lucario ex (Shiny Super Rare)
- Poké Ball (Crown Rare)
Pokémon TCG Pocket - All Shiny Pokémon Cards and New Rarities
From the above list, 16 of the 111 cards in Shining Revelry are Shiny Pokémon. Each of them have one or two normal variants throughout the set depending on their normal rarity, but two new rarities specifically for Shiny Pokémon have also been added to the game.
Represented as multi-colored ✵ symbol for normal Shiny Pokémon or two of the ✵ symbols for a Shiny Super Rare. So far, the only Shiny Super Rare cards are Shiny versions of Pokémon ex featured in Shining Revelry.
Other Shiny Pokémon cards are available outside the set, including two promos for a Shiny Cyclizar and Shiny Mewtwo ex. Shiny Cyclizar is available to earn through ex Starter Deck missions, while Shiny Mewtwo ex is available through a new bundle in the premium shop.
We also got a new inclusion for Crown Rares, as the only Crown Rare card in Shining Revelry is a Poké Ball. This is the first time a non-Pokémon card has been featured in this rarity.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Can You Trade Shiny Pokémon From Shining Revelry?
Just like most updates, it is currently not possible to trade any cards from Shining Revelry in Pokémon TCG Pocket. This includes all low rarity, high rarity, and Shiny Pokémon cards.
The TCG Pocket developers are working to overhaul the entire trade system for the game, though it is a slow process. More expansions and cards become tradable with each update, and you can currently trade cards from Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, Space-Time Smackdown, and Triumphant Light—with some limitations.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Shining Revelry Update and Event Schedule
As part of the Shining Revelry update, Pokémon TCG Pocket has also added several new improvements, features, and other changes. This includes the introduction of Ranked Matches and other quality of life updates.
Starting on March 28, Ranked Matches are now live under the Season A2b label, meaning it is a season coinciding with Shining Revelry that will run until April 27.. You can access Ranked Matches once you reach level three in the game and there are five ranks to grind—Beginner, Poké Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball.
Here is a list of other updated features that went live in the app along with Shining Revelry’s launch:
- Triumphant Light cards can now be traded.
- New Solo Battles were added.
- New missions and challenges were added.
- Deck builder slots increased from 15 to 20.
- Coin flips in-game are now faster for both players.
- A cancel button was added when queuing for a match.
- Wonder Pick animations have been upgraded and a new tag is added next to fresh options each time you check the board.
- Card Dex search options have been updated for new cards.
To coincide with the Shining Revelry launch, the TCG Pocket team has also released an overview for upcoming events.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Shining Revelry Meta Impact
Not only is this update potentially introducing the biggest meta change from a deck building, but it is also the single biggest competitive update for TCG Pocket as a whole since the game’s launch purely because Ranked Matches are now available.
One of the major complaints from hardcore TCG Pocket players since launch is the lack of dedicated ranked mode. Adding this in, along with extra rewards, will incentivize players who actually want to be competitive to play the game more often as they now have a reason to grind.
It also helps casual players who just want to enjoy a random battle here or there since a solid portion of the players who would be running meta decks in ranked will now move over to the Ranked Matches queue. Overall, it improves the game's quality of life by giving players more options in how they engage in battles.
It also helps that Shining Revelry brings nine new Pokémon ex cards to the table for players to build strategies around.