Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry and Ranked Battle - Release Date and Card Details
- Pokémon TCG Pocket's new set Shining Revelry will be released on March 27.
- New Shiny Pokémon cards were revealed.
- Ranked matches are also being added in the update.
Pokémon TCG Pocket appears to be accelerating into a new content schedule, with a new set—Shining Revelry—coming to the game sooner than expected.
This update will not only add more new cards in a set that features the first Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it will also include the new Ranked mode for players who actively compete against other users.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Shining Revelry Expansion Release Date
Pokémon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry is the newest expansion coming to the mobile game on March 27. It will introduce a host of new cards, including Shiny Pokémon and various species from the Paldea region for the first time.
Are We Getting Monthly Releases in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
This is earlier than many players expected to see a new set in TCG Pocket, as previous leaks pointed to the next major expansion coming at the end of April, not March. As a result, this has the game’s community thinking The Pokémon Company plans to release a new pack or expansion every month in the game.
Since TCG Pocket launched at the end of October, there has only been one month where at least one new pack was not added to the game. That is November, which makes sense, considering the launch set for the game features three different packs and is still the largest total collection of cards in the game.
New themed booster packs or expansions had now been released in December, January, and February, however. So, with the release of Shining Revelry, it is safe to say we will see another update near the end of April to follow it up.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry - Total Cards and Early Reveals
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Shining Revelry expansion is a new set coming to TCG Pocket, though it is closer to one of the themed booster packs than a major set.
Early numbers show that Shining Revelry will feature more than 110 cards in a single pack. This puts it directly between Triumphant Light and Space-Time Smackdown in terms of total cards, making it the third biggest expansion for TCG Pocket to date.
We won’t get a full card list until closer to release, however, we did already see several Shiny Pokémon like Charizard ex and Lucario ex. Here is a full list of the cards shown off alongside the set’s reveal:
- Charizard ex
- Shiny Charizard ex
- Lucario ex
- Shiny Lucario ex
- Giratina ex
- Tinkaton ex
- Pikcahu ex
- Wugtrio ex
- Clodsire ex
- Beedril ex
- Bibarel ex
- Pachirisu
- Shiny Pachirisu
- Shiny Wiglett
- Shiny Varoom
- Tatsugiri
- Sprigatito
- Pinsir
- Red
- Iono
It is currently unclear how many Shiny Pokémon will be featured in the set, though there are Shiny and non-Shiny variants for some of the featured Pokémon ex cards being added. New rarity symbols for Shiny Pokémon are also being introduced in this set, which could also be included in some of the upcoming trade system reworks.
When are Ranked Battles Coming to Pokémon TCG Pocket?
When Shining Revelry is added to Pokémon TCG Pocket on March 27, Ranked matches will also go live in the game.
Information about the mode is still scarce, though TPC has confirmed that the first ranked season will run from March 27 to April 27. Players who participate in ranked battles throughout the season will earn a themed emblem based on their placement at the end, not their highest achieved rank.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Meta Impact
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Shining Revelry expansion will completely change the meta of the game in two key ways: Bringing in new strategies and adding a ranked matchmaking option.
Every time new cards are added to TCG Pocket, the meta shifts to accommodate new strategies that incorporate them. These mostly focus on the new Pokémon ex options, but there are always some unique builds or older decks that make use of the smaller inclusions.
Shining Revelry appears to be adding nine new Pokémon ex cards, including some like a new Charizard ex and Pikachu ex. Expect all nine to get some run at various levels upon release as players try and make them work, such as Clodsire ex in Poison decks or speedy Wugtrio ex builds.
As for Ranked matches, this will help improve TCG Pocket’s longevity as a game rather than just as a casual collection app.
Giving players who actively want to grind the game and play against similarly skilled opponents their own queue is great for them and casual players. Now the Random match mode will have fewer players running nothing but meta and crushing anyone who wants to try a random Lickitung deck trying for the most damage possible.
We will have to see how Ranked is fully implemented into TCG Pocket along with Shining Revelry on March 27, but this is a good sign for the game’s overall health.