Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Cards Details Leaked Early
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next expansion is almost here but, because of an early datamine, several key cards have already leaked online.
We knew that the new Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion, Space-Time Smackdown would focus mostly on Pokémon from the Sinnoh region and introduce over 100 new cards to the game. The second full set launches on Jan. 29, and a leak may have shown us more than a handful of cards included in the two new packs.
All Leaked Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Cards
With the Space-Time Smackdown expansion, Pokémon TCG Pocket will get more than 100 new cards. Full details on these cards have not been publicly shared before the set’s Jan. 29 release, but new leaks have shown off several of the more prominent cards players might try pulling for.
Multiple different leaks have happened since the set was initially revealed. One has given a first look at more than 40 cards from the set, including a new collection of promos that feature Cresselia ex and Misdreavus, with the latter appearing to introduce the Confusion status to the game for the first time.
Among the leaked cards are nine new Pokémon ex cards and the first Pokémon Tool cards, including a Focus Band and more.
Here is a full list of every card that has leaked so far, courtesy of avid Pokémon leaker and TCG Pocket player Eclipse.
- Dialga ex
- Palkia ex
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra ex
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape ex
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon ex
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Glaceon
- Leafeon
- Pachirisu ex
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Cynthia
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
- Cresselia ex
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Porygon
- Porygon 2
- Porygon-Z
- Rotom
- Volkner
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gallade ex
- Elekid
- Electabuzz
- Electivire
- Skarmory
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Cyrus
- Sneasel
- Weavile ex
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Manaphy
- Eevee
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Rocky Helmet
- Lum Berry
- Giant Cape
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Spiritomb
- Leftovers
- Focus Band
- Nanab Berry
If you want to view the leaked cards, Eclipse has published a thread of them on X, and Pokémon UNITE commentator spragels has a video breaking down a handful of the more prominent cards that might impact the TCG Pocket meta.
Most of this information has not been confirmed by The Pokémon Company and has been pulled from leaked information and datamines from the game. Only a few of these cards have been confirmed via trailers and we will need to wait for the Space-Time Smackdown expansion to release in order to verify these leaks.
Once the expansion is live, trading will also already have been added to the game. These new cards will not be tradable, however, as the TCG Pocket developers have put limitations on the feature in order to keep things running smoothly during its introduction.
Only specific cards from the game’s first packs, Genetic Apex and Mythical Island will be tradable, and you must exchange them for cards of an equal rarity. There will be Trade Hourglasses and Trade Tokens necessary to complete trades too, though the specifics haven’t been shared yet.
According to additional leaked info, you will only be able to trade with friends by making an offer that must be accepted within 72 hours. Just like Wonder Trade Stamina, you will have five Trade Stamina that will refill a single heart every 24 hours while Trade Tokens will only be used when trading rare cards, meaning commons could potentially be traded without the tokens or for much cheaper.
The developers have also already issued a statement against players conducting real money trades and breaking the game’s terms of service, threatening account suspensions if anyone is caught in the act. Additional action could be taken depending on the severity of each situation, likely hinting at potential account termination.