Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Expansion Release Date, Full Arts
Pokémon TCG Pocket is expanding yet again, adding the new Space-Time Smackdown set to the game along with the new trading feature.
According to The Pokémon Company, TCG Pocket will get a brand-new expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, on Jan. 30. It will release globally and put a spotlight on Pokémon from the Sinnoh region like Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, and Lucario.
As expected, the name of the set derives from Sinnoh’s Legendary Pokémon of space and time, Palkia and Dialga. Unlike Genetic Apex with launched with three different packs and Mythical Island which was a single pack set, Space-Time Smackdown has two packs.
How Many Cards Are In Space-Time Smackdown?
This likely means it will be slightly smaller than Genetic Apex’s 226 cards but larger than Mythical Island’s 68 cards, with both of those totals not factoring in Secret Rare pulls. Serebii currently has Space-Time Smackdown listed at over 140 cards, though no specific total has been shared yet.
So far we have seen Dialga ex and Palkia ex from the set, which will likely also feature Immersive Illustration Rare variants. A full art Lucario, Cynthia, Pachirisu ex, and more were shown off in the trailer. Additional cosmetic items like new Board Covers and Binders themed around the Space-Time Smackdown set will also be released.
Along with the focus on Gen IV Pokémon, Space-Time Showdown will also add a new type of card to Pokémon TCG Pocket—Pokémon Tools.
A Pokémon Tool is a type of card that has not been featured in TCG Pocket yet. These cards can be attached directly to Pokémon just like Energy, granting them extra bonuses via passive boosts to things like HP or reactive effects that activate when something happens to the Pokémon holding the tool. Think of it like the TCG’s equivalent to held items from the Pokémon video games.
Related Article: How to Get McDonald's Pokémon TCG Pocket Bonus Rewards
While the Space-Time Smackdown expansion will go live globally on Jan. 30, trading will actually be added to the game a day earlier on Jan. 29.
As previously revealed, trading will be added as a core feature to TCG Pocket with several limitations in place. Players will only be able to trade certain cards with a rarity of ♦1-4 and ★1 with cards of the same rarity from Genetic Apex or Mythical Island to start, with plans to expand the feature in the future.
If you want to trade, you will need to use the new Trade Hourglasses and Trade Tokens, which will be added to the game along with the new update.