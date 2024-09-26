Pokémon TCG Pocket Themed Collections Explained
Pokémon TCG Pocket just had its soft launch, revealing some Themed Collections and how to get them.
Pokémon TCG players have been a bit concerned about the pull rates in Pocket as well as the amount of in-game purchases there are. But this has unsurprisingly not stopped collectors from getting excited over the cards revealed during the soft launch today.
This has included the reveal of Theme Collections.
What are Themed Collections in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
Themed Collections are one of many mission types in the mobile app. Basically, you need to collect certain cards to complete a set inspired by a group of related Pokémon. When you complete a Themed Collection, you'll win some rewards, like Hourglasses and other useful items.
Themed Collections are a special kind of missions which activate after you collect certain cards in a set. These collections include things like the First Partner Pokémon in the set, the Pokémon from specific areas in the main series games and more.
Confirmed Themed Collections in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Here are some of the Themed Collections that have been confirmed during the soft launch.
- First Choice - Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur
- Electabuzz and Magmar - Electabuzz and Magmar (surprised?)
- Viridian Forest - Caterpie, Metapod, Weedle, Kakuna, Pikachu
- Pidgey Squad - Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot
- A Day with the Family - Nidoran, Nidorina, Nidoqueen, Nidoran, Nidorino, Nidoking
- Pokemon of Ancient Times - Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Aerodactyl
- The Legendary Flight - Aricuno, Zapdos, Moltres
- Triple Power - Magneton, Dodrio, Dugtrio, Exeggutor
- A Big Snorlax Nuisance - 250-Snorlax, Oddish, Bellsprout, Venonat
- Touring the Kanto Region - Duduo, Spearow, Haunter, Battata, Jynx, Tentacool, Grimer
- The Gym Leaders of Kanto Region - Misty, Brock, Lt. Surge, Erika, Koga, Sabrina, Blaine, Giovanni
- Different Journeys, Different Growth - Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise
- Safari Zone - Tauros, Kangaskhan, Chansey, Rhyorn, Scyther, Slowpoke, Duduo, Pinsir, Exeggcute, Dratini, Dragonair
- Mouse Pokemon - Sandshrew, Sandslash, Rattata, Raticate, Pikachu, Raichu
- Pokemon Super Express - Dragonite, Rapidash, Zebstrika, Arcanine
- Collect 3 Electrode Cards
- Collect 5 Gardevoir Cards
- Collect 5 Charizard Cards
- Collect 5 Mewtwo Cards