Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light Pack and Ranked Mode Leak Before Pokémon Day
Pokémon Day is fast approaching, and with that comes new announcements for multiple games. This should include Pokémon TCG Pocket, which may have just accidentally leaked its big announcements ahead of the event.
Not only does it look like we are getting the next Pokémon TCG Pocket pack, but at least one core new feature seemingly leaked ahead of its reveal as well. Not all of this information came from the same source, though it does appear that some of the leaking was done by an accidental promotional post by The Pokémon Company itself.
Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light - Leaked Cards and Release Details
It looks like the leaked Pokémon TCG Pocket information from the start of the month was accurate and we will be getting a shadow drop for the game’s new pack, Triumphant Light, on Feb. 27.
A video for the Triumphant Light update was shared early on the official Pokémon TikTok page on Feb. 25 before quickly being taken down. That was not fast enough, however, as fans downloaded and shared it around, breaking down everything it revealed.
The new pack appears to be similar to the Mythical Island update from December, featuring Arceus on the front and expanding on what Space-Time Smackdown added less than a month ago. This includes more Pokémon from Sinnoh making their appearance in TCG Pocket with more Pokémon ex cards and new strategies.
The two biggest reveals in this trailer were Arceus ex and Garchomp ex, with the former showcasing what appears to be a focus on strong abilities that can give your active Pokémon extra support.
Arceus’ ability Fabled Luster allows it to ignore Special Conditions, a new Heatran card looks to let Arceus retreat for no cost, and a Crobat seems to let you deal a free 30 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon if you have Arceus ex in your Active spot. Overall, this makes it look like Triumphant Light will give players multiple ways to build around Arceus specifically since the God of Pokémon is a Colorless Type and can fit easily in different cores.
Garchomp ex will enhance the Cynthia pool of cards added in Space-Time Smackdown, there is another new Eevee in the pack, and there are even more cards yet to be revealed.
You can expect this trailer and a full reveal for Triumphant Light to show up during the Pokémon Day Presents on Feb. 27, with more information about a release time and included cards. It is likely that TPC will shadow drop the update for Pokémon Day and even share details about future plans and events too.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Ranked Battle Mode Leaks Early
One of those additional reveals could be announcing a Ranked Battle mode for Pokémon TCG Pocket too.
According to multiple leakers, including the account formerly known as Pyoro, TCG Pocket will be getting something called Ranked Battles in March. No additional timeframe was given and there is no guarantee on what this actually means for the game.
Players have been asking for ranked matchmaking since TCG Pocket launched, with those requests becoming more frequent in recent months as the game continues to grow. As of now, the game only has two ways to play against other players, that being the Random Match mode or creating a private battle room with a password.
The main concern here is that the TCG Pocket developers might put some strange qualifications on ranked. That likely won’t include restrictive currency like the Trade mechanic but could involve poorly implemented matchmaking or progression.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Ranked and Triumphant Light Esports Impact
Any new set will change how Pokémon TCG Pocket works at a base level, from getting players coming back and opening more packs to building decks or trading. Garchomp ex alone adds depth to an existing deck while Arceus looks like it will become a powerhouse with multiple different builds that can fit into new or established cores.
And, even with the concerns, a Ranked Match queue would fix a lot of existing issues with Pokémon TCG Pocket.
As it stands, TCG Pocket’s Random Match mode is filled with a mix of casual players and people who actively want to build the best decks possible. That impacts how enjoyable battling in the game is for those casual players as they are more likely to match up against more experienced players with hundreds of hours on meta decks.
The TCG Pocket team has made good calls in the past by providing separate matchmaking queues when the Emblem events are running, giving competitive players their own stomping ground for a limited time. Ranked Match will hopefully provide a permanent version of that experience with its own set of rewards as players finally have a place to grind.
Adding Ranked will also improve the casual battle experience in TCG Pocket by removing a percentage of more experienced players from Random Match, allowing casual players to run into each other more frequently.