Pokémon TCG Pocket: Venusaur Drop Event Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket is expanding its event offerings with another Drop Event. This time there are a handful of unique promo cards, with the event's main focus being a special Venusaur.
The Venusaur Drop Event Guide runs from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12, offering different tasks to complete in Solo Battles in order to unlock Event Promo packs and collect exclusive promo cards. If you want to grab every new promo before the event ends, here is a full guide to the Venusaur Drop, including ever reward and how to unlock content.
Full Pokémon TCG Pocket: Venusaur Drop Event Guide, Start, and End Times
The Pokémon TCG Pocket: Venusaur Drop Event starts at 12am CT on Nov. 29 and ends at 11:59pm CT on Dec. 12.
Just like with the previous Lapras ex Drop, the Venusaur Drop Event will focus on giving players Solo Battle challenges to complete featuring different decks and difficulties. Clearing these battles will give you a chance to earn Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2, which contains five new promo cards to collect.
Each deck in this Solo Battle mode, which you can access in the Battle menu, is built around Venusaur and will task you with beating the AI under certain conditions to earn more rewards.
Drop Events can’t be cleared in one sitting, however. Challenging each battle will require you to use Event Stamina. You can recover Event Stamina using Event Hourglasses you earn during the event, though you will still have to grind some of the more difficult battles multiple times to meet every reward condition—and you are not guaranteed a Promo Pack each time.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Venusaur Drop Event Promo Cards
The Venusaur Drop Event adds five new Promo Pokémon via the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2. As of the event launching you can only collect these cards from Nov. 29 to Dec. 12 before in these Promo Packs.
- Promo-A 18: Venusaur
- Promo-A 19: Greninja
- Promo-A 20: Haunter
- Promo-A: 21: Onix
- Promo-A 22: Jigglypuff
Once you earn a Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2 from the event’s Solo Battles, you can claim and open it via the game’s main menu. Each card from this pack will be added to your Promo-A Collection instead of Genetic Apex.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Venusaur Drop Event Rewards
Before you start one of the event’s Solo Battles you can check what conditions you need to meet during the battle to clear each difficulty’s Battle Tasks. Some of these tasks will require you to challenge the battle multiple times, play a specific way, or use certain cards in your deck.
Once you clear a battle, you will earn a set number of rewards for your first victory and then have a chance of receiving additional “Drop Rewards,” such as a Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2. This is in addition to any Battle Task rewards you earn.
Here are all of the rewards you can earn for each deck and difficulty in the Venusaur Drop Event:
Deck
First Time Rewards
Drop Rewards (Chance)
Ivysaur Deck
25 XP
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2
Venusaur & Scyther Deck
50 XP
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2
Venusaur ex Deck
75 XP
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2
Venusaur ex & Lilligant Deck
100 XP
One Promo Pack A Series Vol. 2
Pulling multiple copies of every Promo Card in this event could take some time, and luck, so you might want to run a few of the best decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket to speed up the process. Blaine would be a great choice here since you can outpace Venusaur ex with less Energy usage and more early damage.