Pokémon TCG Pocket Wisdom of Sea and Sky Release Guide, Card List
Pokémon TCG Pocket is about to put Johto in the spotlight with its next set, Wisdom of Sea and Sky. This update will feature two packs designed after Ho-Oh and Lugia, along with a massive update to trading that will finally remove Trade Tokens.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Wisdom of Sea and Sky Release Date
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next update, featuring the Wisdom of Sea and Sky set, will go live on July 30 globally and on July 29 in select regions. The exact launch time is listed as 11pm PT on July 29.
When this update goes live, it will include the new Wisdom of Sea and Sky packs, additional new cards and event details, and the update trade mechanic.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Wisdom of Sea and Sky Card List
We never get a full card list ahead of a set release in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but we have seen a solid chunk of the more impressive cards that will be included in Wisdom of Sea and Sky.
For fans of the Johto region, this set features a nice selection of cards that will make a splash, including a Shiny Gyarados that does more damage if you discard Water Pokémon from your Bench. Of course, all three Starters also appear, though it is unlikely we will get a Meganium ex, Typhlosion ex, and Feraligatr ex all in the same set.
Umbreon ex will be an incredible card in some decks, as its Dark Chaos ability lets it freely switch out your opponent’s Active Pokémon with one from their Bench. It can also deal 80 damage for just two Darkness Energy, which is solid when you can mostly use it for manipulating the field.
Espeon ex might not seem as generally useful, but it has the same basic attack option as Umbreon ex, while its Psychic Healing ability lets you heal two damage counters from one of your Pokémon per turn when it is Active.
Lyra acts as a situational Switch, letting you swap your damaged Active Pokémon with one from your Bench and Silver lets you view your opponent’s hand and rip a Supporter out of it to put back into their deck. There are two new items too, with the Rescue Scarf allowing you to put a Knocked Out Pokémon back into your hand instead of discarding it, as long as it was KO’d by an attack, and the Elemental Switch wil come in handy, letting you move Fire, Water, or Lightning Energy from your Bench to your active Pokémon.
That leads into Lugia and Ho-Oh, which are the first pair of ex Pokémon that actually compliment each other outright.
Lugia ex’s Elemental Blast does 180 damage, but requires Fire, Water, and Lightning Energy, which are all discarded immediately upon use. Ho-Oh’s Phoenix Turbo runs on three Energy of any type and only does 80 damage, though the important thing is it lets you instantly attack a Fire, Water, and Lightning Energy to Pokémon on your Bench in any order.
This might seem like a slow engine, but it has the potential to be the most dangerous, considering Lugia ex’s move is among the strongest in the game if you don’t account for luck-based enhancements.
- Ho-Oh ex
- Lugia ex
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Cleffa
- Pichu
- Togepi
- Shiny Gyarados
- Lyra
- Silver
- Rescue Scarf
- Elemental Switch
Like always, you can probably expect at least a few Immersive Art cards, which will probably be Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex in their respective packs. Gold Crown Rares for at least one or two cards in the set are also likely to appear.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Trade Update
After months of work, Pokémon TCG Pocket’s scuffed trading system is finally being updated to remove Trade Tokens. This will streamline the way players trade cards with others, while also adding a new mechanic that will let players show what cards they are looking for.
Starting on July 30, trades in Pokémon TCG Pocket will use Shinedust instead of Trade Tokens. Shinedust can be earned by simply opening packs, completing missions or other methods such as recycling duplicate cards in your collection. Trade Tokens you already own can be exchanged for Pack Hourglasses and Shinedust via the in-game shop once this update goes live.
A new Wishlist feature will also go live on July 30. This feature allows players to create a list of up to 20 cards they are actively seeking in trades, providing other players with a guide on what to offer in exchange for specific cards. Up to 20 cards can be stored on the Wishlist in the My Cards menu, with each player able to highlight three cards to display directly on their profile page.
Pokémon TCG Pocket - Wisdom of Sea and Sky Meta and Esports Impact
Trading getting a major overhaul won’t change the meta too much, though it will let players be more efficient when trying to grab cards they are looking for quickly.
Trading in TCG Pocket is used more as a way to let players finish their collections within each set, since you can’t trade for higher rarity cards. But, even with the rarity limit, players can obtain any card from each set at the lower rarities via trade, making it extremely useful if one specific card is eluding you when building a deck.
Wisdom of Sea and Sky will introduce a nice selection of new cards that will slot into existing decks or generate new strategies, which should shake up the meta. Lugia ex and Ho-Oh ex are the most interesting additions on paper, though they are hyper-specific and might not become an instant powerhouse pairing.
If anything, Umbreon ex is the most likely card to become an instant inclusion in certain decks, especially as Darkrai ex and Giratina ex continue to be a meta threat.