Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Event Part 1 Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket’s first-ever event is themed around Chansey, Meowth, and special Wonder Pick items that you can only get for a limited time.
Set to run from Nov. 1-15 at 12:59 am local time, the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Part 1 will let you collect special promo cards, accessories, and more based on unique art for Chansey and Meowth—though Meowth is the main focus of the event’s opening part. Here is a full guide for this Wonder Pick event and how to collect every exclusive reward.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Event Part 1 Missions and Exclusive Items
With the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Part 1, you will have access to two special Wonder Pick selections that offer promo variants of Meowth and Chansey.
When your Wonder Pick selections reset, you could run into the Chansey Pick or Bonus Pick options in the Wonder Pick menu. Each of these has exclusive promo cards or items you can collect as part of the event, but it doesn't appear that you are guaranteed to see both event Wonder Picks pop up every hour.
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Pocket: Currency and Microtransaction Guide
As you participate in the special Wonder Picks to collect specific cards, you can complete Event Missions to earn Meowth Event Shop Tickets that can be used to collect exclusive event items in the shop. Here are all of the Missions and rewards, but you must use every Event Shop Ticket (Meowth) before the event ends.
Mission
Reward
Collect one Chansey card
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Collect two Chansey cards
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Collect one Meowth card
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Collect two Meowth cards
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Wonder Pick three times
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Wonder Pick five times
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Wonder Pick seven times
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Once you have enough Meowth Event Shop Tickets, you can head over to the shop to exchange them for special accessories. Here are the items available to grab between Nov. 1-15 while this event is ongoing.
Item
Cost
Meowth (Backdrop)
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Meowth (Cover)
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Pink Desk Frame (Backdrop)
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Related Articles: Is Pokémon TCG Pocket Playable On PC?