Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Event Part 2 Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket is continuing its event spree with a second drop for its Meowth-themed Wonder Pick Event.
For the Wonder Pick Event Part 2, which runs until Nov. 22, players will have access to all of the content from the event’s first part and a new lineup of cosmetics to use your Event Shop Tickets on. Here is a full guide on what is new with this event, and how you can get all of it in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Event Part 2 Missions and Exclusive Items
With Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick Event Part 2, most of the content is carried over from Part 1, such as the Wonder Pick options. The only fresh additions for this update are a handful of new Meowth-themed cosmetics you can purchase in the Shop, and the Missions you need to complete to earn Event Shop Tickets.
Instead of needing to collect special Promo Cards, like the ones available in the Lapras ex Event Drop, Part 2’s Missions focus on completing Wonder Picks and collecting Colorless cards—to fit the theme with Meowth and Chansey, which are both Colorless. Here are all of the Missions and rewards, but you must use every Event Shop Ticket (Meowth) before the event ends on Nov. 22.
Mission
Reward
Wonder pick one time
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Wonder pick two times
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Wonder Pick three times
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Wonder Pick four times
Two Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Wonder Pick five times
Two Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Wonder Pick six times
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Wonder Pick seven times
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Collect five Colorless cards
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Collect 10 Colorless cards
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Collect 15 Colorless cards
Three Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
After collecting some Meowth Event Shop Tickets, you can head over to the shop to exchange them for special accessories. This includes all of the previously available Part 1 items, and some new goodies, all of which will disappear alongside the event on Nov. 22. Here are all of the new accessories you can get with Part 2.
Item
Cost
50 Shinedust
One Event Shop Ticket (Meowth)
Meowth (Profile Icon)
Two Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Meowth (Card Sleeve)
Five Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Meowth (Coin)
Five Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Meowth (Playmat)
10 Event Shop Tickets (Meowth)
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Guide
You can still collect special Promo Chansey and Meowth cards from the Chansey Pick and Bonus Pick boards when they appear in the Wonder Pick menu. And, if you want a challenge, try putting them in a deck while you grind the Pokémon TCG Pocket: Genetic Apex Emblem Event and earn exclusive rewards.