Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Guide
Pokémon TCG Pocket has several mechanics that play on existing Pokémon features, making key changes to better adapt them to the game’s unique format. This includes the brand-new Wonder Pick system.
Wonder Pick is a feature that ties directly into opening Booster Packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket, giving you a new way to collect additional cards that other players obtained from their pack pulls—for a cost. Here is everything you need to know about using Wonder Pick, the odds involved, and more.
What is Wonder Pick in Pokémon TCG Pocket?
Wonder Pick is a feature in Pokémon TCG Pocket that lets you see the results of various packs opened by other players in the game, with priority given to those on your friend list. After browsing those pulls, you can pick one player’s pack, spend Wonder Stamina, and attempt to pull a card from that pack for yourself.
That means you can see all five cards a player pulled from their pack, and if you see a card you want or need for your collection, you can select that player’s Wonder Pick to try and get it.
How Does Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Work?
Just like with opening free packs in Pokémon TCG Pocket, to use Wonder Pick, you need to have Wonder Stamina to spend. You have a total of five Wonder Stamina available to you, and you regenerate one every 12 hours—or by using Wonder Hourglasses.
Each Wonder Pick will have a listed Wonder Stamina cost if you want to pull one of the five cards featured in that player’s pack. Wonder Picks rotate out every few hours, with some event Wonder Pick options having unique features, such as rotating every hour.
You can also view a limited selection of “expired” Wonder Picks. And, if you want to try and pull something from them, you can use a Rewind Watch to access them.
Pokémon TCG Pocket: All Wonder Pick Costs and Odds
Every Wonder Pick’s Wonder Stamina cost is determined by the highest rarity card in the selection. Additionally, every Wonder Pick gives you an equal chance to get any of the five featured cards, meaning you have a 20 percent chance to get the card you want.
Here is a full breakdown of Pokémon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick costs:
Card Rarity
Wonder Pick Cost
1 or 2 Diamond
1 Wonder Stamina
3 Diamond
2 Wonder Stamina
4 Diamond or 1 Star
3 Wonder Stamina
2 Star
4 Wonder Stamina
If you don’t have enough Wonder Stamina to afford a Wonder Pick and don’t want to wait in intervals of 12 hours for it to replenish, you can use Wonder Hourglasses to reduce it by one hour per hourglass used.