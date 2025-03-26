2025 Pokémon TCG Rotation - What It Is, Dates and More
The competitive Pokemon Trading Card season is hitting its stride, and with Rotation coming up, the metagame is about to take a radical shift. The 2025 rotation will take out a decent chunk of the legal card pool as players are challenged to find new strategies as they continue their journeys to qualify for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships.
Here is a breakdown of what the 2025 Pokemon TCG Rotation is, how it will affect the game and of course, when will it happen.
What is Pokémon TCG Rotation
In the Pokemon TCG, Rotation is the yearly movement of the legal card pool for tournament play. There are a couple of reasons why this happens. One reason is to promote healthy metagame developments by moving the oldest cards out of the format to promote new deck ideas and prevent dominant decks from overstaying their welcome. Another reason is that it supports new game design mechanics and helps slow the pace of power creep.
In the past, rotation in the Pokemon TCG was set based meaning that the current legal “block” contained cards between one specific set and the latest set with the rotation cutting off a few of the oldest sets each year to maintain a specific amount of sets in a block.
However, ever since the Sword and Shield series, cards have had “regulation marks” on their bottom left signaling the block they belong to. This was put into place to help clear up confusion of the legality of cards that were printed in between expansions.
For the 2025 season, cards with the regulation mark F will no longer be legal. Only cards with G and H will be allowed in official play once rotation hits.
When does 2025 Pokémon TCG Rotation take effect?
The Pokemon Trading Card Game rotation will take effect on April 11, 2025, the same weekend the newest expansion, Journey Together, becomes legal for competitive play.
There is also a big competitive event happening that weekend: the Atlanta Regional Championships, which will give players a first look at the new metagame, which has Journey Together and the 2025 Rotation both in effect.
For players wanting a headstart, Rotation takes effect in Pokemon TCG Live on Thursday, March 27, which coincides with the official release of Journey Together.
Esports Impact
The competitive landscape for the Pokemon TCG is upended every year when Rotation hits since it doesn't hit at the beginning of the season but instead in the middle. With the competitive year starting in September of each year, this moment marks the halfway mark in the season with the most important events in the year, including the North American International Championship and World Championships on the horizon.