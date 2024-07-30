New Pokémon TV Show Features Andrew Mahone, Strawburry17 Interviewing TCG Players
A new Pokémon television series is coming, introducing the general public to the trading card community and its super fans.
Trainer Tour is a new Pokémon series that will feature interviews with fans across the country. It will be hosted by two popular content creators Meghan "Strawburry17" Camarena and Andrew "Tricky Gym" Mahone. The two popular Pokémon creators will "meet and mentor aspiring trainers looking to foster connections with family and friends through their love" of the TCG.
There will be eight episodes in the first season, each featuring Mahone and Camarena traveling to different trainers via a yellow tour bus. These fans include competitive players, card collectors, and others in the TCG community.
The TCG side of the Pokémon fandom has continued to grow the last few years. Regions that once had 700 competitors in previous years now boast thousands of card game players. The growing niche hobby will get a spotlight in Trainer Tour.
How to Watch Trainer Tour
Trainer Tour will premier worldwide on July 31. It will be available on Prime Video and the Roku Channel. The first episode will also be on the Pokémon YouTube channel.